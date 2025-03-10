JustMarkets Sets New Mobile Trading Standards After 10 months of Launch

More than 200,000 new downloads across iOS and Android — a 55% increase compared to the previous period (August 1, 2024 – February 10, 2025).



8 million sessions recorded — highlighting strong user engagement and demand for JustMarkets mobile trading solutions.



Expanded reach among iOS and Android users, with top download regions in Malaysia, South Africa, Jordan, Singapore, Nigeria, Iraq, Egypt and the UAE.



New deposit bonus procedure to make bonus activation easier.



Symbol mini chart on trade screen that provides instant market insights.



Top movers & popular tab, highlighting trending assets.



New PIN code funnel that enhances account security and accessibility.



Top movers & popular tab — helping traders track key market trends.



Trading operations displayed on chart for a detailed representation of trades.



Changes for the new deposit bonus procedure to simplify its claim process.



New PIN code funnel that ensures effortless authentication.



"It's an amazing app!"



"This is the best broker I have ever experienced!"



"Been using JustMarkets since the beginning of 2024, and I've had no issues — deposits and withdrawals work smoothly, and the spreads are decent!"



"Very useful, transparent, and simple."



HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2025 - Since June 2024, JustMarkets , a globally recognized broker, has completely transformed its mobile app for traders to access markets with more ease and efficiency. Latest updates have positioned the app as a must-use platform for intuitive experience and trading on-the-go.commented a JustMarkets representative.Following the app update in 2024, JustMarkets faced notable growth and increased user engagement:With a strong focus on user needs, the JustMarkets team refined both iOS and Android, guaranteeing a multifunctional, inclusive, and straightforward experience for every trader.For Android Users:For iOS Users:The JustMarkets app transformations have been met with positive feedback from traders, and it continues to pour in. Here are a few recent comments from the Google Play and App Store review sections:The JustMarkets mobile trading app is available on Google Play and App Store . Over the past months, it underwent big improvements, making the app more user-friendly, technological, and feature-rich. It all started with the introduction of In-App Trading that allowed users to trade in real time without needing external platforms. Now, traders can seize opportunities right away, keep up with market movements from any place, and enjoy other astonishing benefits the team worked on for the last 8 months.Looking forward, JustMarkets remains committed to further enhancements. Plans for 2025 include additional trading features, expanded payment options, and even better security measures.Hashtag: #JustMarkets #MobileApp #JM

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 60 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

