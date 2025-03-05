KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2025 - Global broker Octa recently released a new AI feature to its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader. Embedded into the platform interface, the new tool is called 'AI pattern search' and serves to make trading analytics more precise and time-efficient. The experts at Octa explain the main use cases and scope of this new powerful tool.Every seasoned trader understands the value of technical analysis. Chart pattern recognition is one of the key areas of knowledge that allow traders to navigate the ever-changing financial markets with confidence.Mastering chart analysis requires learning to spot various patterns and predict where the market is headed. It is essential to determine if the pattern signals bullish or bearish momentum and whether it may lead to a reversal or continuation of the current trend.Of course, learning every single pattern by heart takes a lot of time. What's more, quickly and efficiently recognizing patterns directly from the chart can place a significant cognitive burden on traders, regardless of experience. This is especially true about those engaging in fast-paced trading styles since it leads to facing multiple important decisions throughout every minute of trading sessions.However tiresome and energy-consuming it may be to spot every single pattern every single time, this aspect of trading should not be ignored but rather approached with greater efficiency.To improve pattern-based chart analytics and drive consistency in trading, OctaTrader, Octa broker's proprietary trading platform, released a new tool called 'AI pattern recognition'. It allows traders to expand the trading experience by tapping into the power of AI.As its name suggests, the new tool scans a vast database of historical data to find the most relevant technical analysis patterns for a chosen instrument and time frame. To do that, it first automatically analyses current price dynamics and then uses machine learning algorithms to spot actionable trends.As a result, OctaTrader users effortlessly gain access to an actionable analytical pattern for the asset of choice. In a couple of clicks, the pattern can be copied to the trading chart to apply the analytical insights to trades. AI Pattern Recognition currently covers all the tradable assets available on the OctaTrader platform and is easily customisable to fit the client's trading style.The new AI Pattern Recognition feature is embedded in the Octa app so that users can save time switching between different web resources and platforms when searching for relevant patterns.The tool can be used in synergy with another OctaTrader's signature feature, the analytics hub Space. The Space feed embedded in the Octa app provides expert-curated insights and educational articles that help traders assess market fluctuations and gain relevant financial knowledge. As such, Space offers human expertise, while AI Pattern Recognition brings deep machine knowledge to the table. The synergy of these two tools allows traders to spot relevant patterns—and then validate decisions by deep diving into the financial theory, if necessary.According to the Octa broker, the AI Pattern Search tool will be further improved with new machine learning models for handling support and resistance levels and candlestick patterns. These incoming updates will extend the tool’s scope and add more flexibility to OctaTrader clients' routines.Following the latest trend of deeper penetration of AI in FinTech, OctaTrader now combines advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities with extensive expert intelligence. Using the new AI Pattern Recognition tool, OctaTrader clients can significantly ease the cognitive load of analysing the charts, making sessions more efficient and decision-making more informed.___Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

