Silver Spring, Maryland - Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2025 - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ETHGas , where BTCS will serve as a Priority Builder. As part of this collaboration, BTCS also made a $250,000 investment into ETHGas . This partnership and investment aligns with BTCS's strategy to not only increase its market share but also expand the overall market size. This initiative is intended to unlock ultra-low-latency scaling on Ethereum's blockchain, enabling transaction confirmations approximately 100 times faster than Solana.The ETHGas investment was structured as a SAFT (Simple Agreement for Future Tokens) and designates BTCS as a Priority Builder. This exclusive role is granted to builders with proven expertise in low-latency block construction and robust order flow capabilities. As a Priority Builder, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its influence over blockspace and grow its market share.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS.Cannot view this video? Visit:ETHGas re-engineers the Ethereum pipeline for block construction enabling Validators to sell blockspace in advance of the spot block auction. On one side of the marketplace, ETHGas provides certainty to Validators, and on the other side, it provides an array of precision order execution products for end-users, like traders, to customize their access to blockspace. By enabling 3 millisecond blockspace confirmations and instruments to hedge gas price volatility, ETHGas creates a real-time, gasless Ethereum, where the handling and trading of gas is largely relegated to the background among institutional players. ETHGas has partnered with builders representing over 90% of the market, and is working with the majority of validators to ensure broad network participation and adoption.ETHGas Founder Kevin Lepsoe expressed enthusiasm, stating, "" He continued, "BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves.Twitter: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS ETHGas is a blockchain technology company dedicated to institutionalizing Ethereum's gas markets through low latency infrastructure, and a broad suite of risk management instruments. By providing structure to the gas markets, ETHGas brings certainty and predictability to validators, block builders, traders, decentralized applications (DApps) and scalability to Ethereum at large. The ETHGas Protocol Token (GASS) serves as a key component of the ecosystem providing governance to the broad set of participants that interact with blockspace on Ethereum.For more information, visit www.ethgas.com . The information contained on, or accessible through, this website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it part of this press release.Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our ability to grow market share, drive revenue, increasing both order flow and block space and improve margins by expanding order flow. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, competition, changes in blockchain protocols, unexpected issues with Builder+ or ChainQ, the reluctance of validators to utilize our Builder+ product, volatility in cryptocurrency markets, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.Charles Allen – CEOX (formerly Twitter): @Charles_BTCS Email: [email protected] Kevin Lepsoe – FounderX (formerly Twitter) @lepsoe Email: [email protected]

