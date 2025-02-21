KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - The beginning of 2025 witnessed a complex geopolitical scenario in Europe, with the most prominent events expected to impact financial markets. The intersection of political instability, economic tensions, and global trade dynamics makes it crucial for traders to be vigilant and reactive. Understanding these events is essential to forming well-informed trading strategies. Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa Broker, identifies Europe's recent key events and highlights the key points to keep an eye on.The prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to breed uncertainty across European markets. Sanctions and geopolitical tensions have led to supply disruptions in the energy sector, particularly in Germany's industrial sector . In contrast, exporters in Europe face higher competition from China, degenerating trade imbalances, as well as pressure in the manufacturing sector. Irrespective of the challenges facing European markets, major industries in the region diversified supply chains , accelerating shifts toward alternative sources of energy to neutralize long-term threats.European markets are increasingly anxious about Donald Trump's return to the U.S. presidency. His economic policies, which previously disrupted international trade, are again in the spotlight. European companies, particularly those that operate in renewable energy, have expressed concerns regarding possible tariffs that can slow down investments in wind farms and solar projects. The euro has also shown volatility against the U.S. dollar since investors are unsure of future trade terms Kar Yong Ang explains.Germany's federal election on 23 February 2025 marks a watershed moment for European markets. The outcome of the elections can potentially redefine fiscal and monetary policies while impacting energy reforms, China-Germany relations, and long-term investment plans. Major policy shifts are anticipated, particularly in the area of addressing underinvestment in key industries. Export-based industries are gearing up for potential disruptions, with initial government reports indicating a decline in Germany's trade volume in 2025 due to increasing global tensions.France's escalating national debt is a problem for the Eurozone, as rising government borrowing jeopardises investor confidence. As of Q3 2024, France is in the top three countries with the highest governmental debt to GDP (113.8%) and its growth dynamics (+1.4 pp in Q3 24 compared to Q2 24), according to Eurostat . With each rise in debt-to-GDP ratios, concern about the sustainability of fiscal policy is causing sovereign bond investors to tread carefully. France's financial vulnerability also alarms the Eurozone banking system, which is still heavily exposed to sovereign debt markets.Kar Yong Ang notes,Geopolitical risk and tighter financial conditions are contributing to compounding threats to the Eurozone banking system. Market volatility is still an issue, and highly leveraged or poorly cashed institutions are particularly vulnerable. The interconnectedness between financial institutions raises systemic threats, so localised instability can translate into broader market consequences As geopolitical events unfold, correlations among asset classes are shifting . European equities have held up well, even as global markets contend with volatility. Experts predict that while short-term risks persist, recovery trade opportunities will emerge, particularly in undervalued European equities and commodities.In Q1 2025, key economic events to look out for were the nature of U.S. trade policy, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, German election results, and French budgetary policies. While all of them presented significant opportunities, they also imposed volatility risks. Traders who monitored these could have adjusted their risk management strategy accordingly. To successfully navigate market volatility, one may apply portfolio diversification. Such an approach allows one to deal in several assets, abandoning volatile ones in times of market turbulence.___Hashtag: #Octa

