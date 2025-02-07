Several students engaged in paid, commissioned web development projects on a freelance basis after completing Stage 2

Three students were offered internships in the field

One student with no prior teaching experience became a coding teacher

One student applied for a computer science scholarship in Australia, and the instructors wrote a recommendation for him—the eligibility for this scholarship was solely based on his bootcamp results.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2025 - In 2024, Octa broker sponsored a coding bootcamp for Malaysian students, STATUS 200. Organised in cooperation with Ideas International , this charity project was held on-site in Kuala Lumpur and lasted from April to November 2024. The program was divided into three stages, each filled with intense learning and challenging assignments. While many participants could not go through the first two stages, 12 completed the course—and are now choosing one of many career paths open to them.The STATUS 200 bootcamp aimed to create new career opportunities for dedicated Malaysian students passionate about programming. To bring this project to life, Octa broker joined forces with Ideas International, a Malaysian academy focusing on providing high-quality, affordable education for youths with diverse backgrounds.STATUS 200 offered a rigorous, high-paced program from day one—that was the only way to ensure each student can successfully complete the assignment projects scheduled after Stages 2 and 3. The bootcamp's program combined conceptual computer science topics with workshops focused on acquiring and developing practical coding skills.Twelve students achieved Stage 2 certification and enrolled in Stage 3, finishing it with impressive results. The graduates successfully completed their final assignments—each had to develop a fully functional webshop from scratch. Based on these individual projects, these students' skill level corresponds to a junior web developer position.The bootcamp has already brought significant positive change into the lives of the participants:On top of that, the skills acquired during the bootcamp are fully transferable to other fields of study, which will contribute to their future career success.With STATUS 200, Octa broker made another step towards its long-term social mission: To bring lasting positive change to local communities through small steps—incremental, targeted, and timely initiatives.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.