HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 January 2025 - VT Markets , an award-winning financial services provider, today releases its 2025 Q1 Economic Outlook. The report highlights how the dual tailwind of favourable policies and market dynamics will propel the cryptocurrency sector into a new era of mainstream adoption. The report also underscores the transformative strides achieved by cryptocurrencies in 2024, which sets the stage for further growth in the upcoming year.With the conclusion of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election, cryptocurrencies have ascended from niche assets to mainstream investment products. Political developments, particularly arising President Trump's re-election and his pro-cryptocurrency stance, acted as the main catalyst for this phenomenon. Participants observed Bitcoin's price surging by over 40%, crossing $108,000 by year-end anticipating dovish policy shifts and renewed investor confidence towards the digital asset.Key regulatory appointments, such as naming crypto advocate Hester Peirce as SEC Chair, signalled to the market a shift towards a more favourable regulatory framework, instilling optimism in institutional and retail investors alike.In early 2024, the U.S. SEC approved multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs; a significant breakthrough for the cryptocurrency industry then. By year-end, assets under management for these ETFs grew from $28.8 billion to $110 billion. Among them, BlackRock's IBIT ETF stood out, achieving record-breaking $30 billion AUM in under 300 days.This development not only validated cryptocurrencies as a mainstream investment class but also paved the way for wider institutional participation. The integration of cryptocurrency into traditional finance is seen as a key step toward standardisation – an issue which has plagued the industry since its inception.Macroeconomic conditions, including the Federal Reserve's shift towards an easing monetary policy, contributed to increased market liquidity and higher risk asset valuations. Cryptocurrencies, known for their high-risk, high-reward profile, inevitably emerged as a preferred choice for portfolio diversification, further driving their adoption and price momentum.Looking ahead, the cryptocurrency sector is poised for greater regulatory clarity and broader market acceptance globally:United States: Expected legislation on stablecoins and other crypto assets will a establish a clear regulatory environment.European Union: The upcoming implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) will enhance transparency and compliance.Asia-Pacific: Singapore and Hong Kong are set to strengthen their positions as regional crypto hubs, promoting Web3 development and reopening licensing opportunities for exchanges.Emerging Markets: Countries like Brazil, the UAE, Australia, and South Africa are advancing efforts to legitimize cryptocurrencies, potentially becoming regional leaders in the sector.The VT Markets' Research Desk suggests that the confluence of supportive policies, transparent regulations, and robust market conditions will accelerate the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies.They believe that this transition from speculative assets to recognised investment products will be a pivotal moment in financial innovation.Hashtag: #VTMarkets #CFDs #CFDsbrokers #cryptocurrency #Bitcoin #bitcointrading

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.