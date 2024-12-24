KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 December 2024 - For Octa, a global broker with more than 13 years of experience, 2024 was a year focused on researching clients' needs and using the results to incrementally improve their trading platform, OctaTrader. According to the broker's statement, OctaTrader showed a fivefold increase in the number of open orders year-on-year, proving its growing popularity among traders. Below are some of the main areas in which OctaTrader currently excels as well as some key avenues for its future growth.In 2024, OctaTrader's progress was reflected in the yearly number of orders placed by its users, which grew five times as of October 2024, year-on-year. What's more, the Octa team has been working hard to streamline OctaTrader as a holistic ecosystem that empowers traders by expanding the ordinary trading experience.With a wide variety of features centred around facilitating a more comprehensible and accessible trading process, OctaTrader positions itself as a holistic ecosystem. It aims to make each stage of the journey logical and intuitive. Octa's platform enables informed decisions, offering step-by-step support in building your portfolio, analysing the markets, and opening and closing orders within the trading area. Merged together within OctaTrader as a single cross-device application, all these elements contribute to making trading an accessible and enjoyable experience instead of a time-consuming, energy-draining routine.OctaTrader provides a smooth workflow across all devices. That means you can pick up your trading session on mobile from where you left it off on your desktop—and vice versa. This approach is ideally suited to the modern hyper-accelerated pace of life, where every minute counts, allowing traders increased flexibility in scheduling their sessions.Some of the most recent improvements introduced within the OctaTrader ecosystem include accelerated chart loading, new analytical tools and indices, and improved UX and ergonomics in the trading terminals.Space, a trading insights and news feed embedded into the OctaTrader app, currently offers around 130 daily posts to support well-informed decision-making and decrease the cognitive load that traders face in their daily sessions. In 2024, OctaTrader introduced user reactions and comments to Space posts. The platform's clients can now express their sentiment towards analytical posts in their Space feed and prioritise the posts with the most favourable reactions. The Space feed within the OctaTrader app is curated by Octa's in-house experts and customised based on user preferences, with trendy topics getting the most exposure.With Space, OctaTrader embraces the latest AI and ML technologies. Octa experts tap into the power of pattern recognition engines, applying their extensive hands-on experience to pick the most valuable information and offer clients the most precise. and timely market insights. Space also features rich onboarding content, including two dedicated courses aimed at familiarising clients with the entire range of its features and helping them trade with OctaTrader in the most efficient way. By studying these educational materials and following the tips in the app, OctaTrader clients can become fluent in Space-assisted trading and make the best of its analytical expertise.Within OctaTrader, users can manage all their trading accounts, effectively making the solution an all-in-one trading hub. Users can switch between their demo and real accounts in a couple of clicks, apply different leverage options, test strategies, and make deposits—all within a single trading ecosystem. With OctaTrader, education, analytics, transactions, and actual trading are one step away from each other, which constitutes a genuinely holistic trading experience.Boasting a well-rounded trading area, OctaTrader is well-suited for those who value interface flexibility. For example, each of the many indicators available within the app can be hidden so that clients can easily focus and prioritise their tasks. With its highly customisable interface, OctaTrader caters to the needs of both seasoned and emerging traders, creating an enabling environment for any client, regardless of their trading style and asset preferences.As a global broker, Octa aims to make trading more accessible by lowering the skill cap and facilitating decision-making. With OctaTrader, the broker takes over the routine side of trading, making the process engaging and accessible. Octa’s dynamically evolving ecosystem also offers a wide variety of embedded tools to enable data-driven and precise decisions, reduce cognitive load, and lower stress. In 2025, OctaTrader will continue with its focus on creating a personalised and streamlined trading experience, taking into account each client's skills, needs, and preferences.Hashtag: #octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

