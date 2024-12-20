

Mr. Paul Ng (middle), the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group



In the context of an increasingly ESG-oriented global capital market, ZJLD appreciates the critical importance of business sustainability for investors and the financial sector. Our ESG strategy encompasses full-fledged dimensions, including water resource management, climate change risk control, packaging recycling, employee welfare, and community engagement. The Group is dedicated to establishing a transparent corporate governance framework, promoting board diversity, and enhancing shareholder communication. As ESG turns into a vital criterion for assessing long-term corporate value and risk management, the Company's competitiveness in the financial arena has been further consolidated by its ESG initiatives, improving governance standards and providing investors with more attractive investment options.



Mr. Paul Ng, the Executive Director and Head of International Operations of ZJLD Group, said, "We believe that robust ESG practices can increase cost efficiency and attract more investment from international funds focusing on sustainability. This not only strengthens the Company's international image but also lays a solid foundation for thriving business growth and capital operation. We urge more enterprises to actively engage in responsible production and sustainable business operations to tackle challenges like global climate change collectively. Through our collective effort, we can promote sustainable development on a global scale."

The first baijiu company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded by the Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies ("CHKLC"). This accolade recognizes ZJLD's outstanding ESG practices and affirms the Company's effort in sustainable development and responsible business strategies. The award ceremony was successfully held on December 12 with Mr. Joseph Chan, Acting Secretary for the Financial Services and the Treasury, and Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"), attending as guest speakers.

ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhen Jiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Kweichow, China's primary production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. In the same year, it was announced by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the two sauce-aroma baijiu served at state banquets. It is also known as one of the "Three Representative Baijiu Brands in Kweichow".





