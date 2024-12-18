JustMarkets Best Broker for Leverage Trading in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2024 - The multi-asset global broker JustMarkets is thrilled to announce its recognition as the ‘ Best Forex Broker with High Leverage in Vietnam ’ for 2024 by FXEmpire , a leading global financial portal.Retail traders in Vietnam can take advantage of exceptional leverage options, including up to 1:3000 for forex and metals trading, 1:500 for indices, and 1:200 for energies. These high-leverage opportunities are available for traders with net equity below $1,000, making them particularly accessible.With seven diverse account types, JustMarkets caters to a wide range of trading preferences, offering commission-free, raw-spread, and swap-free options. Traders can access over 260 CFDs on popular platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and on JustMarkets mobile app.In their assessment, FXEmpire’s experts highlighted JustMarkets’ appeal for both casual and advanced traders:As a client-focused broker, JustMarkets is committed to providing tailored services for traders in Vietnam. The company offers a localized website, customer support, and trading platforms in Vietnamese. Clients can also use the Vietnamese Dong (VND) as a base account currency and enjoy seamless deposit and withdrawal options via local banks in VND.JustMarkets continues to prioritize convenience and innovation, solidifying its position as a trusted broker for Vietnamese traders.Hashtag: #JustMarkets

JustMarkets is a globally recognized multi-asset broker providing reliable and transparent trading services since 2012. The company has earned over 50 industry awards, highlighting its excellence in the financial sector. JustMarkets offers a diverse array of trading instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, metals, energies, and cryptocurrencies, serving clients in over 160 countries.

