MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024 - CompareForexBrokers, a leading forex broker comparison service has launched a new digital tool, to help traders select the ideal trading platform for their needs.CompareForexBrokers recognised that many traders were struggling to find the most suitable platform. MetaTrader 4 and 5, cTrader, and TradingView, all have attractive features and are used by traders around the world. But choosing the right platform is always a personal decision.To guide traders through the decision-making process, the CompareForexBrokers team put together an automated tool, known as 'The Platform Finder '. The tool asks the trader five questions, and then offers a personlized recommendation based on the user's responses.Questions are asked to gain insight into traders trading styles, objectives, and habits. The first question asks about trading experience, then which type of instruments the user plans to trade. Other questions concern trading methods, devices, operating systems and finally the preferred platform features.With all this information, the CompareForexBrokers Platform Finder Tool provides a platform recommendation. The recommendation is delivered instantly, and is drawn from the trader's responses. Traders can access the Platform Finder tool free of charge. The result provided is just a recommendation, and there's no obligation to sign up for a particular platform based on this.CompareForexBroker's Co-founder Justin Grossbard had this to say about the Platform Finder tool: "Time and time again we've seen traders getting overwhelmed choosing a trading platform. We wanted to help traders gain a bit more insight into how each platform can benefit them specifically, so they can make the right choice for their own trading styles and objectives".The CompareForexBrokers team advises traders to take their time when working through the tool's questions. By considering each answer and being honest in responses, traders can receive an accurate recommendation. This gives them the chance to reflect upon their aims and objectives – an important step for traders as they develop their strategies.Hashtag: #CompareForexBrokers

