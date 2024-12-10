KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 December 2024 - Octa , a financial broker with globally recognised licences, received two industry accolades for its proprietary trading platform OctaTrader: theaward from Professional Trader Awards and theaward from FXScouts.Near the end of 2024, OctaTrader , Octa broker's trading solution, received two prestigious industry awards. With OctaTrader, Octa aims to guide traders of various experience levels through all steps of the trading journey, offering them a comfortable and accessible experience. OctaTrader works seamlessly across all devices, facilitating confident decision-making and providing comprehensive analytical capabilities and expert insights—all within a single application available for mobile and desktop.commented Archie Humphries, the director of Holiston Media Ltd., the provider of Professional Trader Awards.The second accolade Octa received at the end of the year was the 'Best Proprietary Platform' from FxScouts.Founded in Sweden in 2011, the FxScouts group publishes independent, in-depth reviews of licenced Forex brokers. With its awards, the FxScouts group identifies and honours the top performers in this dynamic industry while helping Forex traders kickstart their trading careers with confidence.the group commented.Octa positions its platform OctaTrader as a dynamically evolving solution, incrementally improving it and releasing fresh updates at least twice a month. According to the broker,Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.





The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.In the APAC region, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.