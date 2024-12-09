Predictive analytics powered by historical data.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Pinion Newswire - 9 December 2024 - In 2024, OctaTrader has emerged as a popular trading platform, demonstrating a six-fold year-on-year growth in its user base since its launch in late 2022. Recognized for its seamless and user-friendly experience, OctaTrader now introduces "Space," a sophisticated analytics hub integrated into its platform, catering to traders worldwide.Launched in Q3 2024, Space represents a significant step in financial analytics, combining machine learning algorithms with expert insights to provide predictive analytics and curated trading strategies. Embedded within OctaTrader, Space allows users to access data-driven predictions and integrate them directly into their trading charts in just a few clicks.This advanced toolkit simplifies decision-making, offering:Space ensures that traders, irrespective of experience level, can approach the markets with confidence, reducing the cognitive challenges associated with trading decisions.OctaTrader's ecosystem revolves around four pillars:By consolidating these features into one platform, OctaTrader creates an efficient, secure, and dynamic trading environment.OctaTrader remains committed to evolving alongside its users' needs. Continuous research and client feedback drive incremental improvements, making the platform a reliable and innovative choice for traders globally.Hashtag: #Octa

About Octa

Established in 2011, Octa is an international broker offering commission-free access to global financial markets. With over 52 million trading accounts and clients in 180 countries, Octa provides educational resources and analytical tools to support investment goals.



In recognition of its excellence, Octa received the "Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024" and the "Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023" awards. Beyond its core services, the company is actively involved in humanitarian initiatives, including educational and community support projects.