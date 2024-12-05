Professional-Quality Camera System and Advanced Features Redefine the Mobile Photography Experience, arriving in Singapore on 6 December 2024

SHARP AQUOS R9 pro

1/0.98-inch image sensor (illustration); Vivid video footage thanks to Dolby Vision (illustration)

Heat dissipation based on camera ring (top) and vapour chamber (bottom) (illustration); Full-metal speaker box (illustration)

AQUOS R9 pro Launch Promotion:

SHARP AQUOS sense9

Specifications

AQUOS R9 pro

OS

AndroidTM 14

CPU

Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform



3.0GHz ＋ 2.8GHz ＋ 2.0GHz (Octa Core)

NETWORK

GSM / WCDMA / LTE / 5G

DISPLAY

6.7" QUAD HD+ (1,440 x 3,120) Pro IGZO OLED



Refresh rate up 240Hz, (Gorilla Glass Victus 2)



Peak brightness 2,000 nits

MEMORY & STORAGE

RAM

12GB



12 GB Virtual RAM

ROM

512GB

CAMERA

REAR

Rear: 50.3MP, 1/0.98" sensor



Wide: 50.3MP

Telephoto: 50.3MP, 1/1.56" sensor



14ch spectrum sensor, 20 times hybrid zoom

FRONT

50.3MP

CONNECTION

Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be

Bluetooth 5.4/ USB Type C / NFC

BATTERY

5000mAh (30W) wireless charging (15W)

BIOMETRIC

AUTHENTICATION

Face recognition (Mask compatible)



Fingerprint recognition

SIM

Dual SIM (NanoSIM + eSIM) / No external storage

DIMENSIONS

162 x 78 x 9.3 mm

WEIGHT

229g

OTHER

IPX5 / IPX8 / IP6X (Waterproof & Dustproof)



Dolby Atmos®, Dolby Vision®, Vapour Chamber



Specifications

AQUOS sense9

OS

AndroidTM 14

CPU

Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 Mobile Platform

2.4GHz ＋ 1.95GHz (Octa Core)

NETWORK

GSM / WCDMA / LTE / 5G

DISPLAY

6.1" FHD+(1,080 x 2,340) Pro IGZO OLED

MEMORY & STORAGE

RAM

8GB

ROM



VIR. RAM

256GB



MAX. 6GB

CAMERA

REAR

Approx, 50.3MP, 1/1.55" sensor, OIS & EIS



Wide: Approx, 50.3MP, 1/2.5" sensor, EIS

FRONT

Approx, 32MP, 1/3.6" sensor, EIS

CONNECTION

IEEE 802.11a／b／ｇ／n／ac



Bluetooth Ver. 5.1, USB Type-C

BATTERY

Non Removable 5000mAh

NFC

Yes

BIOMETRIC

Face recognition (Mask compatible)

AUTHENTICATION

Fingerprint recognition

SIM

Dual SIM: Physical SIM +eSIM

DIMENSIONS

Approx. 73 x 149 x8.9mm

WEIGHT

Approx. 166g

OTHER

IPX5/IPX8/IP6X (Waterproof & Dustproof)



MIL-STD-810G: Shockproof



Stereo speaker, Micro SDXC (UP TO 1TB), Displayport



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2024the renowned leader in consumer technology, will officially launch its latest flagship smartphone,. With professional-grade camera capabilities, immersive visuals, and robust performance, this new release is a dream come true for photography enthusiasts, content creators, and tech-savvy users alike.Designed for those who demand excellence in mobile photography, the AQUOS R9 pro combines a cutting-edge, and a. Whether you are snapping pro-level photos, capturing cinematic videos, or multitasking, this device delivers unparalleled quality and functionality.With the AQUOS R9 pro, SHARP delivers a camera smartphone that goes beyond typical photography, offering a camera with smartphone functions that empowers users with the joy of photography with unparalleled quality,” said. “From the pro-grade camera system and intuitive shutter button to the device’s powerful performance, the R9 pro supports those who seek to blend creativity with functionality. We are excited to provide users with our latest flagship smartphone that meets both their professional and personal needs, with the reliability and craftsmanship they expect from SHARP.”The AQUOS R9 pro takes mobile photography to new heights with its triple-camera system. Featuringon the, it produces stunningly detailed images for every scenario.The 1/0.98-inch sensor ensures incredible low-light performance, allowing users to capture crisp, vivid shots in any lighting condition. For those distant subjects, the telephoto lens offers 2.8x optical zoom and up to 20x hybrid zoom, ensuring you never miss the finer details.What sets the R9 pro apart is its, providing users with a tactile, camera-like experience. This physical button allows for quick focusing and effortless shooting, giving creators greater control over their craft. Complementing this is, which enhances video content with lifelike colours and contrasts, making every frame worthy of the big screen.The AQUOS R9 pro doesn’t stop at photography—it excels in visual and performance capabilities too. Its 6.7-inch QHD+ Pro IGZO OLED display delivers vivid colours, stunning brightness, and industry fastest 240Hz refresh rate, perfect for viewing your creations or enjoying immersive entertainment.Performance is nothing without reliability and the AQUOS R9 pro excels here too. Its—featuring an internal vapour chamber and heat diffusion through the camera ring—ensures the device stays cool even during intensive use, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or shooting videos.Complementing its visual capabilities, the AQUOS R9 pro includes dual metal stereo speakers positioned at the top and bottom of the device. These speakers deliver powerful and immersive audio that enhances the multimedia experience, making the R9 pro ideal for users who value high quality audio alongside stunning visuals.Under the hood, the R9 pro is powered by the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, paired with 12GB of RAM, 12GB Virtual RAM and a massive 512GB of storage. This ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for high-resolution photos, 4K videos, and heavy-duty apps.Designed for life on the go, the R9 pro boasts IPX5/IPX8/IP6X water and dust resistance, making it durable enough for any adventure. A 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support ensures it keeps up with your busiest days.The AQUOS R9 pro is more than just a smartphone; it’s a versatile device that supports professional-grade photography and provides a seamless, reliable user experience in a durable, sophisticated design.Available fromon the SHARP CocoroLife estore , LazMall, Shopee Mall and at selected outlets of Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and dealer stores islandwide, the AQUOS R9 pro is ideal for users who value creativity, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology.Usual RRP: $1499. Promo: $1319Free Gift upon purchase: SH-TW45 Sharp earbuds worth $149 (Via redemption)Purchase with Purchase Offer: Get 50% off Sharp Shoulder Strap Casing at $69.90 (U.P $139.80)For further information on the AQUOS R9 pro, please visit the SHARP website or refer to the media kit here SHARP also recently launched the, a smartphone that boasts a sleek, sophisticated design and a durable build that meets US Military standards.Coming in four colours in Singapore, there will be an exclusivecolourway for the sense9, this vibrant hue isDesigned under the creative direction of, the device weighs approximately 166g, making it compact, lightweight, and comfortable to hold. Built with durability in mind, the sense9 conforms tofor waterproofing and shock resistance, with drop resistance meetingspecifications, ensuring it is tough enough for everyday use and outdoor adventures alike. In the realm of photography, the sense9 is equipped with dual 50.3MP cameras – a standard and a wide-angle lens – bringing high-quality imaging capabilities to both close-up and ultra-wide-angle photography.Hashtag: #SHARP

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHARP Singapore

About Sharp Corporation

Founded in 1912 by Tokuji Hayakawa, Sharp Corporation is a global technology company renowned for its expertise in both B2B and consumer innovation. As one of the largest consumer electronics companies, Sharp has a presence in 8 regions, including America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Asia Pacific, with over 70 wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries.



Sharp has continuously evolved with original products, from the "Ever-Sharp" mechanical pencils to the world's first LCD electronic calculators. Driven by originality and the founder's spirit of sincerity and creativity, the company aims to help organisations of all sizes enhance performance and adapt to the future through innovative home and business products and services. Sharp will continue to revolutionise the world through its business vision of "Changing the world with 8K+5G and AIoT."



As of March 31, 2023, Sharp Corporation employs 46,206 people around the world and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2,548,117 million yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.



Sharp is committed to being a socially responsible company, conducting its operations with concern for the impact of its activities on its customers, suppliers, employees, communities, and other stakeholders, as well as the environment. Under its long-term environmental vision, "SHARP Eco Vision 2050," there are three main areas: "climate change," "resource recycling," and "safety and security." The company aims for an overall positive impact on society by contributing to the environment, culture, benefits, welfare, and quality of life for people throughout the world.



For more information, please visit https://global.sharp/





