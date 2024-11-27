Live Nation, TEM Presents, and PK Entertainment are thrilled to bring LINKIN PARK back to Jakarta for their highly anticipated "FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR" . Mark your calendars for this epic show on 16 February 2025 at Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno . As part of the global tour celebrating their new album FROM ZERO, LINKIN PARK promises an unforgettable night of music and energy that fans have been eagerly awaiting. The SE Asia leg of the "FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR" will only be performed in Jakarta. JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 -, andare thrilled to bring



Tickets for LINKIN PARK "FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR" 2025 in Jakarta will be available for purchase starting with the LPU Legacy Presale on 2 December 2024 , open from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM (GMT+7/Jakarta Local Time) . This will be followed by the LPU Passport Plus Presale on the same day, starting at 12:00 PM to 11:59 PM (GMT+7) . LP Newsletter Presale will commence on 3 December 2024 from 10:00 AM to 11:59PM , followed by the General On Sale starting from 4 December 2024 at 10:00 AM (GMT+7) .





Information on ticket prices and categories will be announced soon.





Detail information about LINKIN PARK: From Zero World Tour 2025 in Jakarta:

Tour Name : LINKIN PARK: From Zero World Tour 2025 in Jakarta

Venue : Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno

Event Date & Time : Sunday, 16 February 2025

Promoted By : Live Nation, TEM Presents, and PK Entertainment



Ticket Sales Schedule

LPU Legacy Presale : December 2, 2024 | 10:00 - 23:59 JKT

LPU Passport Plus Presale : December 2, 2024 | 12:00 - 23:59 JKT

LP Newsletter Presale : December 3, 2024 | 10:00 - 23.59 JKT

General Sale : December 4, 2024 | start from 10:00 AM JKT





LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittai n—announce FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR will continue into 2025, with the next leg launching in January of next year. The tour celebrates their new album, FROM ZERO , out tomorrow HERE via Warner Records and hits stadiums and arenas across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The run also includes several notable festival plays around the globe, including Sick New World, I-DAYS, Novarock, and more. After a year of monumental returns and record-breaking milestones,



Their 2024 arena run was met with incredible demand, prompting the addition of four stadium dates in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. Now, fans worldwide will have even more chances to experience LINKIN PARK’s raw, high-octane performances with an expanded tour schedule in 2025. Full ticketing and tour info is available below. Special guests Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates.





“Getting back out on the road has been incredible,” says Mike Shinoda. “The fans’ support is overwhelming, and we’re ready to take this energy even further around the world. FROM ZERO is a new chapter for us, and we’re so excited to share it with everyone on a bigger scale.”



Highlights of the upcoming run include the band’s first stadium shows in Tokyo and Mexico City since 2017, a return to Jakarta after 13 years, and performances at Wembley Stadium, Stade de France, and Dodger Stadium, where they’ll perform both new hits like “The Emptiness Machine” and “Heavy Is The Crown” alongside iconic anthems spanning their 20+ year career.



Following the release of “Heavy Is The Crown”, the official League of Legends World Championship Anthem and their first collaboration with Riot Games, LINKIN PARK has reasserted their position as one of rock’s defining voices. The song’s hard-hitting rhythm and anthemic energy embody the bold, renewed spirit of the band and have resonated with fans across the globe, paving the way for FROM ZERO.





LINKIN PARK made their triumphant return to the spotlight with "The Emptiness Machine," which surged to #1 on both the Billboard Alternative and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts, marking their 13th and 11th chart-toppers on these lists, respectively. The song also debuted at #4 on the UK Singles Chart, achieving the band’s highest UK chart position in their 24-year career, and has held the #1 spot in Germany for an incredible 9 weeks in a row and counting



With over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and accolades from Billboard, The New York Times, and The Los Angeles Times on their recent singles, LINKIN PARK’s comeback has proven they are more influential than ever. The band’s recent late-night performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon showcased their timeless appeal, and their latest music has struck a powerful chord, propelling them to the forefront of rock music in 2024.





FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2025





*Festival Performance

! With support from Queens of the Stone Age

$ With support from Spiritbox

= With support from AFI

~ With support from Architects

^ With support from grandson

# With support from Jean Dawson

& With support from JPEGMAFIA

+ With support from PVRIS





January 31, 2025 | Estadio GNP Seguros - Mexico City, MX =

February 3, 2025 | Estadio 3 de Marzo - Guadalajara, MX =

February 5, 2025 | Estadio Banorte - Monterrey, MX =

February 11, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 12, 2025 | Saitama Super Arena - Tokyo, JP

February 16, 2025 | Venue TBA - Jakarta, ID

April 12, 2025 | Sick New World Festival - Las Vegas, NV *

April 26, 2025 | Moody Center - Austin, TX ^

April 28, 2025 | BOK Center - Tulsa, OK ^

May 1, 2025 | Van Andel Arena - Grand Rapids, MI ^

May 3, 2025 | CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD ^

May 6, 2025 | Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC ^

May 8, 2025 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC ^

May 10, 2025 | Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH *

May 17, 2025 | Welcome to Rockville - Daytona, FL *

June 12, 2025 | Novarock Festival -Nickelsdorf, AT *

June 14, 2025 | Rock for People Festival - Hradec Kralove, CZ *

June 16, 2025 | Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena - Hannover, DE ~

June 18, 2025 | Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE ~

June 20, 2025 | Bernexpo - Bern, CH

June 24, 2025 | I-DAYS Festival - Milan, IT *

June 26, 2025 | Gelredome - Arnhem, NL $

June 28, 2025 | Wembley Stadium - London, UK $&

And many more





FROM ZERO TRACKLIST

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

Hashtag: #FromZeroWorldTour

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT LINKIN PARK

LINKIN PARK emerged as an innovative musical force and are one of the best-selling artists of the last twenty years. Their RIAA Diamond-certified full-length debut, Hybrid Theory, stands out as the "best selling debut of the 21st century," while landmark sophomore album Meteora bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 8X-Platinum in the U.S. The band's worldwide sales across the entire catalog eclipses 100 million, and among numerous accolades and honors, they have garnered 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 World Music Awards.





Selling out stadiums worldwide, they've headlined the largest festivals globally and also remain the first and only Western rock band to play a five-stadium tour in China. 2017's One More Light marked their fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. In 2020, the band celebrated their groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory, by releasing a comprehensive 20th anniversary edition super deluxe box set which features their RIAA Diamond-certified single "In The End." In 2023, the band released Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, which topped the charts and featured the newly-uncovered song "Lost." The emotionally charged single was originally recorded during sessions for their second studio album Meteora (2003), and soon after its 2023 release, "Lost" hit #1 at both Alternative and Rock radio. 2024 marked the release of their first greatest hits package Papercuts, featuring vault track "Friendly Fire" that similarly topped both the Alternative and Rock charts. On September 5, the band made a triumphant return to the top of the charts with "The Emptiness Machine," which exploded as the #1 rock song in the country and the biggest rock song of 2024. It made a rapid climb to #1 on both the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart and Alternative Airplay Chart. In total, the band have scored a staggering 13 #1 entries on the latter chart (the second-most in history) with three in the last eighteen months. LINKIN PARK will release their 8th studio album From Zero on November 15 on Warner Records. The band have always prioritized charity and goodwill in an effort to make the world a better place, helping to raise millions over the years for victims of natural disasters. Today, LINKIN PARK's imprint on music and culture continues to expand and magnify.





Follow LINKIN PARK:





About TEM Presents

TEM Presents is a powerhouse, live entertainment company established in 2007 by Samantha Tzovolos.

TEM has promoted international artists in Indonesia such as John Mayer, Guns N' Roses, STING, Ariana

Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and more. For more information, please visit www.temgmt.com & Instagram @temgmt. Grande, Michael Buble, Backstreet Boys, The Chainsmokers, Il Divo, Mika, Keshi, LANY, BABYMONSTER,

About PK Entertainment

PK Entertainment, Indonesia's leading concert promoter and event, brand activation and creative agency was established in 2015. We are a combination of visionaries, strategists, and creators who come together to curate and present top notch quality events. Our unconventional thinking process engages with clients and their audience; ensuring that we meet all their requirements at the highest standards while maintaining their brand identity. We are an extension of your dream team and we aim to create a memorable experience for everyone.



As an events, brand and creative agency; we have the experience of working together with multinational companies such as Google, Meta, Instagram, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, GoTo and many more delivering over 300 plus events in the past 9 years.





Celebrating our 9th Anniversary this year, we have an impressive portfolio of handling the biggest concerts in Jakarta including Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Backstreet Boys, Shawn Mendes, LANY, Keshi, Westlife, Calum Scott, RADWIMPS, Fujii Kaze, ONE OK ROCK, Charlie Puth, Coldplay, YOASOBI, ADO, Ed Sheeran, Tom Jones, EVE, Anime Festival Asia 2024, Bruno Mars, BABYMONSTER, and many more.





It has been an amazing 2023 with more than 100,000 audiences, and will be a bigger 2024-2025 with a long list of concerts, such as Cigarettes After Sex, Fujii Kaze, keshi, and many more to be announced.