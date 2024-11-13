China's economic influence on Southeast Asia: insights with global broker Octa

Infrastructure and manufacturing

China's investments in Southeast Asian infrastructure, such as the $11 billion East Coast Rail Link in Malaysia, reshape regional logistics. By 2024, China accounted for more than 50% of foreign direct investment in the region's manufacturing and construction sectors, including smart city and transportation hub development projects.

Technology and digital transformation

China invests heavily in Southeast Asia's digital transformation, funding all sorts of projects, from e-commerce platforms to cloud technology hubs. In Vietnam, for example, Chinese investments in electronics and information technology exceed $30 billion, helping the country become one of the leading electronics exporters in the region.



Malaysia

In Malaysia, exports to China have surged, particularly electronics and machinery. Malaysia's trade with China grew by over 9% in 2023, and this trend is anticipated to continue as Malaysia aligns its trade strategy with China's consumer demand in manufacturing and electronics.



Indonesia

China is Indonesia's largest coal and palm oil market, accounting for 40% of Indonesia's total coal exports. This reliance has translated into a strong trade relationship, boosting Indonesia's GDP by an estimated 1.5% in 2024 due to coal and palm oil exports alone.

Vietnam. China's $30 billion investment in Vietnam's technology sector is helping transform the nation into a major electronics exporter, contributing nearly 15% to Vietnam's GDP. These investments are crucial as they help Vietnam transition from an agriculture-based economy to a technology and manufacturing hub.

