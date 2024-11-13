Mr. Lau Yau Chuen Louis, CFO of China Wantian Holdings, received the award on behalf of company

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - China Wantian Holdings Limited (1854.HK) proudly accepted the coveted "Listed Company of the Year Award 2024" at an inspiring ceremony hosted by the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators (HKIFAPC). Mr. Lau Yau Chuen Louis, CFO of China Wantian Holdings, received the award on the company's behalf from Mr. Lee Kwan Ho, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference. Held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, leaders from Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area gathered together in this prestigious event to celebrate the remarkable achievements of listed companies advancing stable market growth and economic development.This year's event, commemorating HKIFAPC's 23rd anniversary and co-hosted with HOY TV, recognized high-achieving listed companies for their exceptional contributions, underscoring Hong Kong's dynamic financial market. In addition to China Wantian Holdings, awardees included leading corporations such as Henderson Land Development Company Limited (00012.HK), New World Development Company Limited (00017.HK), Swire Pacific Limited (00019.HK / 00087.HK), Yuexiu Property Company Limited (00123.HK), China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (00291.HK), FSE Lifestyle Service Limited (00331.HK), NWS Holdings Limited (00659.HK), Fortune REIT (00778.HK), CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (01038.HK), Xiaomi Corporation (01810.HK) and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (01929.HK) etc.. These companies exemplify sustainable growth and sector-leading achievements.Guided by its vision, "Delivering Freshness and Health to Every Household Every Day," China Wantian Holdings is actively building a globally recognized green food ecosystem, aligned with China's sustainability goal, "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets." Through its " Three Meals Strategy " , the Group focuses on three core business areas: dining and retail, supply chain for food ingredients, and environmental technologies. This approach has led to the formation of its "1854 strategic blueprint," encompassing eight sectors including dining, group catering, new retailing, supply chain, functional food and health, environmental technology, digital agriculture and Industrial M&A Investments. The Group also plans to expand its business footprint into the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and other international markets.Accepting the award, Mr. Lau Yau Chuen Louis expressed, "This recognition affirms China Wantian Holdings' commitment to continuous innovation and significant contributions to our industry. We are dedicated to advancing a green supply chain with a pioneering industry strategy and holistic service model, endeavoring to become a world-leading green food service provider." He emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to pioneering advancements across the food value chain, setting a benchmark for the green food industry.Since its establishment, the "Listed Company of the Year Award" by HKIFAPC has become a vital benchmark, guiding investors toward high-quality companies. This award further solidifies China Wantian Holdings' industry leadership and enduring commitment to sustainable development, enhancing its market reputation while bolstering Hong Kong's global financial center status and future capital market growth.Hashtag: #ChinaWantian

About China Wantian Holdings Limited:

China Wantian Holdings Limited (1854.HK) is a company listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company focuses on the dining and retail, supply chain for food ingredients, and environmental technologies, striving to enhance the entire food industry's value chain. Committed to becoming a global leader in the full industry chain of green food services, China Wantian Holdings upholds a strong dedication to quality and innovation, delivering healthier and more enriching dining experiences from farm to table for households around the world.

