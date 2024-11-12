KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2024 - Octa , a global financial broker, collaborated with a Malaysian school Ideas International to conduct a three-stage coding bootcamp STATUS 200 in Kuala Lumpur. This August, Octa celebrated its 13th birthday at the bootcamp's premises together with STATUS 200 students and educators.This year, a global broker Octa provides full financial support for a coding bootcamp STATUS 200 designed for students of Ideas International, a Kuala Lumpur-based inclusive secondary school. The Octa's onsight bootcamp will help Malaysian youths in their professional pursuits and propel them towards future coding careers.The bootcamp consists of three stages, with the final one ending in November. Meanwhile, back in August, students and teachers gathered to celebrate Octa's 13th birthday and the successful completion of Stage 2 with a birthday cake and Octa merch giveaways.After Stage 2, students received certificates based on their performance and proceeded to Stage 3, carried out between 17 September and 24 November. To conclude the bootcamp, students will complete and present their final projects reflecting their newly acquired knowledge and experience.As the bootcamp's sponsor, Octa is very proud of the students who mastered an intense curriculum and overcame all obstacles to complete the second stage. Watch this video to take in the positive vibes as STATUS 200 students and teachers celebrate Octa's birthday together!Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

