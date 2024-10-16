Global Reserve Currency: The U.S. dollar remains the dominant global reserve currency, with approximately 59% of the world's foreign reserves held in dollars. This means that dollar value changes affect almost every economy globally.

Key Currency Pair Volatility: In Southeast Asia, key currency pairs involving the U.S. dollar are pivotal in regional trading. The value of these pairs fluctuates based on factors like U.S. economic performance, global commodity prices, and geopolitical developments. For instance, when the dollar strengthens due to positive U.S. economic data, traders can take advantage of opportunities in other currencies by shorting regional pairs to benefit from weakening local currencies.

Impact on Commodity Prices: Many essential commodities, including oil and gold, are priced in dollars. For traders in export-driven economies like Indonesia, even small movements in the dollar can significantly affect market prices.

Influence on Interest Rates: Dollar strength often prompts changes in interest rates in countries like India and Malaysia, which directly impacts borrowing costs and economic growth.



Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

