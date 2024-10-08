ATFX Announces Strategic Investment in Spark Systems to Enhance Institutional Offerings

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - ATFX is pleased to announce its strategic investment in Spark Systems, a next generation, institutional-grade eFX trading platform based in Singapore serving clients in Asia and globally. ATFX is entering into this partnership with Spark Systems via a Series C investment. Spark Systems investors include leading venture capital companies and also global banks including Citibank and HSBC. This partnership is aimed at enhancing ATFX's institutional services and will explore synergies between both organizations.The investment in Spark Systems creates opportunities to leverage ATFX Connect liquidity within the platform, this builds on ATFX group's commitment to enhance its trading infrastructure which is evidenced by previous milestones. These initiatives have positioned ATFX as a leading player in the industry, providing clients with cutting-edge trading solutions and improved market access."Investing in Spark Systems aligns with our strategic vision to enhance our institutional offerings and drive innovation in the eFX space," said Joe Li, Group Chairman at ATFX. "We believe that this will benefit both organisations and provide our clients with improved trading solutions, especially in the Asian region."Joo Seng Wong, Founder & CEO of Spark Systems stated, "This collaboration with ATFX represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional trading solutions. Together, we will empower ATFX clients with enhanced access to liquidity and offer advanced trading capabilities."ATFX looks forward to exploring this partnership further and is committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with Spark Systems to enhance its market presence in Asia and beyond.Hashtag: #ATFX #ATFXConnect #SparkSystem

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.



For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.





About ATFX Connect

ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the FCA), AT Global Markets (Australia) Pty Limited (authorised and regulated by ASIC), and AT Global Financial Services (HK) Limited (authorised and regulated by the SFC). Connect is the Institutional arm of the wider ATFX Group.



ATFX Connect offers Institutional and Professional traders an extensive range of services for both Agency PB and Margin accounts, provides bespoke aggregated liquidity in Spot FX, NDFs, indices, Commodities and Precious Metals to a wide range of institutional clients from hedge funds, Tier 1 global and regional banks, high net worth investors, asset managers, family offices and other brokers.



ATFX Connect's liquidity pool is constructed from Tier 1 banks and non-bank providers that it has partnered with, trading in both sweepable and full amount forms.



Agency PB Clients can connect via direct FIX API, external technology solutions or via our own trading platform. For margin clients, ATFX Connect provides market access via the group's MT4/MT5 platform and provides a bridge solution for those who wish to connect via FIX API.



For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfxconnect.com.





About Spark Systems

Founded in 2016, Spark Systems builds next generation high speed trading platforms. Spark Systems has developed robust eFX trading platforms and the company is uniquely designed to support both buy-side and sell-side clients. The firm has to date received investments from leading global and regional institutions including Citibank, HSBC, Philips Venture, Vickers Venture, Integra Ventures, FengHe, Jubilee CM, Farquhar Venture Capital, 5X Capital, OSK etc. Spark Systems is a grant recipient of Monetary Authority of Singapore FSTI grant. Spark Systems focus is on building state of the art trading technology and infrastructure. The company is connected with all global top 20 FX liquidity providers and eFX non-bank hedge funds as well as major primary markets/ECNs. Today Spark Systems already serves leading banks in Asia. This positions the company for sustained and exponential growth in the FX market; the world largest and most liquid marketplace. For further information on Spark Systems, please visit the company's website www.sparksystems.sg



