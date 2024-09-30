Adage Capital Management's move into Japan brings global investment expertise to address pension challenges and empower investors

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - Adage Capital Management(ACM), the leading global hedge fund, announced its entry into Japan in 2024, marking a significant milestone in its globalization strategy. T he move is aimed at addressing Japan's pressing demographic challenges, including an aging population and a declining birth rate, which will put pressure on Japan's pension system over the next two decades.ACM's entry into the Japanese market reflects its commitment to providing tailored investment education and wealth management solutions. With its extensive global experience, the company is committed to enhancing the financial literacy of Japanese investors, promoting sound financial management, and helping address the long-term sustainability issue of the pension system.This expansion introduced advanced investment methods to Japan's financial landscape. ACM aims to support investors by providing solutions that optimize retirement savings, thereby helping achieve greater financial independence. The company's client-centric approach, characterized by rigorous research and data-driven decision-making, aligns with the preferences of Japan's cautious investors.ACM will collaborate with local financial institutions to drive innovation in the industry, ultimately supporting the revitalization of Japan's economy and strengthening retirement security.Focusing on publicly traded equity markets, ACM has built a strong presence in the U.S. market and is known for its in-depth fundamental analysis and long-term value investing strategies. Its diverse client base includes pension funds, university endowments and other prominent institutional investors, all of whom benefit from ACM's extensive investment services designed to promote financial growth of institutions and high-net-worth individuals.The core services offered by ACM include：ACM focuses on publicly traded equity markets, particularly within the United States, and achieves sustainable returns while actively managing risk through in-depth analysis of company fundamentals and market dynamics.The company provides tailored portfolio management services for institutional clients, ensuring long-term capital growth through strategic asset allocation and proactive market strategies.ACM implements a comprehensive risk management framework that utilizes diversified hedging techniques to maintain portfolio stability amid market volatility, especially catering to risk-sensitive institutional investors.ACM has a world-leading research team that conducts comprehensive analysis of industry trends, financial indicators and market opportunities to provide clients with high-quality investment insights and decision-making support.Hashtag: #AdageCapitalManagement #ACM

About Adage Capital Management (ACM)

ACM was founded in 2001 by Phillip Gross and his partners, and is headquartered in Boston, USA. With its exceptional research capabilities and prudent management practices, the company has earned a strong reputation for managing equity portfolios for large institutional investors globally. Throughout its twenty-year history, ACM has earned recognition as one of the most trusted hedge funds globally, receiving numerous industry honors, including Best Asset Manager Award and Financial Innovation Award.

