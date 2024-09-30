Theme: "Converge! Blooming Our Business in Transition"

HANGZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - The 2024 Smart City Expo World Congress · Hangzhou Stage has concluded with great success, uniting overfrom, nearly, and more than. With the theme "Converge! Blooming Our Business in Transition," the event showcased the latest advancements in smart city technology while promoting cross-border collaboration and innovation.In opening speech,, emphasized China's pivotal role in the global smart city ecosystem. "China has demonstrated leadership in leveraging technology to transform cities, offering valuable lessons to urban areas worldwide," remarked Ugo.The congress aimed to foster a transnational network for smart city cooperation, focusing especially on strengthening connections among Asian cities for sustainable urban growth. It also encouraged collaboration between global governments and enterprises. The event featured more than, including keynote speeches, thematic forums, and exclusive showcases of Asian cities. In addition, nearlywere held to facilitate project collaborations between key stakeholders, exploring new opportunities in smart city development.The Public Exhibition Area was organized into five tracks:. Over 100 smart city companies, including leading firms such as Huawei, Dahua, and Leyard, demonstrated how cutting-edge technologies can enhance urban environments and provide innovative solutions for future cities.The event also hosted the 2024(powered by the World Smart City Awards), recognizing excellence in categories such as, and. Theattracted 166 proposals from 45 cities across China, while thereceived 149 proposals from 9 countries, reflecting the diversity and growth of the global smart city ecosystem.Among the winners,, from Guangdong Province, received thefor its leadership in digital transformation and smart urban governance, which have significantly enhanced its social management and city services.China's forward-thinking strategies, advanced technologies, and effective urban governance continue to gain international recognition, setting trends and driving the sustainable and intelligent development of cities worldwide.

