Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Returns to Singapore on 8 October to 13 October with Six Days of Incredible Savings for Prime Members

The Prime member exclusive event will deliver big deals from top brands, across categories like books, toys, babies and home & kitchen, including brands like Mattel, Sennheiser, L'Oréal and Ergobaby

Sneak peek of deals on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Up to 50% off on selected Toys from Transformers, Play-doh, Nerf, Star Wars and Marvel

Up to 50% off on Barbie, Paw Patrol, Hotwheels and Mattel

Up to 50% off on Sennheiser products with additional vouchers up to S$20

Up to 40% off on eligible products from the International Store

Up to 40% off Sukin, L'Oréal, and Bioderma

Up to 40%off on LEGO Bricks, Technic and Botanicals

Up to 40% off on Bose products plus additional stackable vouchers up to S$90

Up to 30% off Ergobaby carriers, Spectra breast pumps and Pigeon Feeding bottles

Take advantage of early deals:

Up to 35% off on wines from El Gaitero, Chateau and La Bollina

Up to 30% off on Biore, Laurier, Liese

Up to 30% off, in addition to buy 4 Get 10% off on REMEDY, Biona, Harvest Box

Buy 4 Get 10% off classic Australian Wines from Kanagroo Ridge

Buy 4 Get 10% off on Lavazza, Kettle Chips and Yava snacks

Shopping for groceries from Amazon.sg just got even better:

The introduction of 'Grocery Day' feature, where customers can create a dedicated, recurring delivery slot and schedule their favourite items to be automatically added to cart, making grocery shopping simpler and more efficient.

The opportunity to change quantities, add items, or change their delivery slot after the order completion before the order is processed.

Our Freshness Guarantee which is our commitment to bring you fresh, exceptional, and high-quality products across a wide selection of fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, deli, bakery and dairy. Visit here for more details.

More ways to shop this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Exclusive Prime Member discounts : Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg *

: Amazon.sg introduced a new benefit for Prime members—up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg * Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$150 to receive additional S$12 credit from 26 September till 13 October*

Get Ready for the Big Days:

New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they sign up for Prime. Since its launch, we have expanded Prime's eligible product range from hundreds of thousands to millions, with free One-Day Delivery on qualifying domestic items. For just S$4.99 a month or S$49.90 per year (16% savings compared to the monthly plan), Prime members can access a range of benefits including the newly launched discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg*. They also enjoy unlimited access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, exclusive Prime Day deals, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as International Store. Need to return an item from US or Japan? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 17 September 2024 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) -Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will return to Singapore from 8 to 13 October, offering Prime members six days of incredible savings across thousands of deals at Amazon.sg/primebigdealdays Kicking off at midnight, Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to savings on thousands of quality products, from top local, international brands and small businesses across categories like books, toys, babies and home & kitchen, including brands like Mattel, Sennheiser, L'Oréal and Ergobaby. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.Prime members can expect great savings and discounts from a wide range of quality products from top local, international brands and small businesses. Below is a sneak peek of the top deals available during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, from 8 October through 13 October, while stocks last*.From 24 September to 7 October, Amazon Fresh is running a dedicated grocery deal leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, including:On top of the early deals leading up to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon Fresh has expanded its range of everyday essentials, adding thousands of new products to its selection, including hundreds of popular local and international brands. Offering healthy and convenient options, customers will enjoy prepared salads from Salad Meal, 0% alcoholic beverages from Peroni, coffee capsules and ready-to-drink options from Starbucks, as well as more sizing options for diapers from Mamypoko. Along with a new updated design, all Amazon.sg customers shopping from Amazon Fresh can now schedule their deliveries up to six days ahead for those who want to plan ahead. They can also look forward to:In addition, Prime members can enjoy exceptional value when shopping from Amazon Fresh, including free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh. Plus, until 31December 2024, new Prime members can save S$100 off the first 6 orders on Amazon Fresh*."Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is an exciting opportunity for our Prime members to access incredible savings across a wide range of top local and global brands," said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. "We're committed to delivering great value to Prime members by providing them with exclusive deals, free and fast delivery on eligible items, and an unparalleled shopping experience. This includes the new updates to the Amazon Fresh online experience, where we're not only expanding our product selection for all customers, but also offering the widest delivery windows in Singapore, with innovative features like Grocery Day and free delivery on orders S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh for Prime members."All Amazon customers in Singapore can shop for groceries from Amazon Fresh, as well as Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, with access to thousands of products across categories such as meat, fruits, vegetables, dairy, personal care, and household products, and receive their order on the same day, within 1-hour and 2-hour delivery windows.Learn how to best prepare for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.Hashtag: #Amazon

Access Prime Big Deal Days Globally

Prime Big Deal Days will kick off on 8 October in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.K., the U.S. and for the first time, Turkey. Prime members in Japan can shop on Prime Big Deal Days later in October.



Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership offers a range of benefits including a discount of up to 10% on over a million eligible products on Amazon.sg, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$100 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$4.99 per month, and S$49.90 per year. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime.



About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



