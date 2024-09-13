Startup

GoGoChart

An award-winning digital marketing agency based in Hong Kong, the company has been a rising force in the industry since its founding in 2016. Specialising in cutting-edge digital marketing solutions, it has supported over 2,000 clients globally in reaching their objectives through its Campaign Management Platform (CMP) and SaaS solutions. By utilising AI and machine learning, the platform automatically optimises ad campaigns by removing the guesswork for small and medium-sized businesses and empowering clients to achieve more efficient and effective marketing results on a global scale.



HK Leadus Innovation

HK Leadus Innovation is a Hong Kong-based company specialising in smart manufacturing and industrial automation, recognised for its innovative AI-driven systems and IoT applications. One of its key innovations is a next-generation, cost-effective vacuum-insulated glass (VIG) solution, designed to significantly reduce energy consumption in buildings. This technology contributes to fighting global warming and promotes sustainable development, by minimising energy loss in buildings.



Novelte Robotics

Founded in 2019 in Hong Kong, it specialises in advanced robotics using AI, VSLAM, IoT, 5G, and autonomous driving technologies. Their products, such as autonomous delivery and disinfection robots, automate repetitive and high-risk tasks, and address labour shortages and operational challenges across healthcare, hospitality, and property management sectors.



ÖKOSIX

An environmental tech startup delivering biodegradable and compostable raw materials i.e. a mix of plant-based fibers and nanofilter layer as a more environmental-friendly alternative to traditional disposable material. These medical-grade materials are fully biodegradable within six months, leaving behind no microplastics or harmful substances. Beyond surgical masks, its innovative materials have potential applications in air filtration, diapers, feminine hygiene products, and more.

