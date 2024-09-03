The showpieces have been delivered using DHL Express’s GoGreen Plus service to reduce CO2e emissions via sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

DHL Express supports Hong Kong’s fashion scene by delivering the creations of world-renowned Hong Kong-born designer Robert Wun to international audiences.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, today announced that it has once again been appointed by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) as the logistics partner for this year's CENTRESTAGE opening gala show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES DHL was first named as the event's official logistics partner in 2016. This year, it has been tasked to handle the showpieces of Robert Wun – a renowned, Hong Kong-born designer who is the first local designer to showcase his creations at Paris Haute Couture Week. Now based in London, Wun's pieces have been delivered from London to Hong Kong using DHL's GoGreen Plus service, which integrates sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to achieve a significant reduction in COe emissions during transport.With GoGreen Plus, DHL Express implements decarbonization levers in the DHL network and allocates these COe emissions reductions to customer shipments. For this specific delivery, the COe emissions in the shipping journey will be reduced by 50% via the use of SAF and a third-party auditor will verify the reductions."DHL Express is honored to support the HKTDC as the official logistics partner for this year's CENTRESTAGE ELITES. As we advocate for the development of Hong Kong's fashion industry, we look forward to delivering the fashion and art pieces featured at the event sustainably via our GoGreen Plus service," said"Once again, the HKTDC will be showcasing an extraordinary and vibrant fashion scene through the annual CENTRESTAGE ELITES. As we feature showpieces from all over the globe, particularly from renowned Hong Kong-born designer Robert Wun, we are glad to be working with our trusted logistics partner DHL Express, who has supported us in this fabulous endeavor since 2016,"said.This year's grand opening show, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, will take place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum on September 3. It will be the "Home Coming" show presenting Mr. Wun's haute couture collection. His appearance at CENTRESTAGE ELITES marks his triumphant return to Hong Kong and will also be the first designer to ever hold a fashion show at the Hong Kong Palace Museum. Attendees will enter through the museum's iconic crimson red doors for an evening that will take them on an extraordinary journey.In past editions of the event, DHL shipped show materials from different fashion designers from various places, such as Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States.DHL is the fashion and retail industry's leading global logistics partner. For decades, DHL's expertise and reliable service have supported the needs of designers, retailers, and some of the world's most glamorous fashion events. DHL actively engages in the industry beyond logistics—as a promoter of talented young designers and champion of sustainability in fashion.CENTRESTAGE 2024 will be held from September 4 to 7 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. 250 fashion brands and designer labels from 18 countries and regions will participate in the four-day showcase, presenting a wide array of ready-to-wear apparel and accessories.Hashtag: #DHLExpressHongKong #GoGreenPlus #CENTRESTAGEELITES #DHLxCENTRESTAGE

