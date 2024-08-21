The NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 showcases a diverse array of postgraduate coursework programmes featuring expert-led information sessions, interactive booths for in-person attendees, and exclusive incentives for prospective students.

The National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2024 (NUS PGCF 2024) is back, and happening on 28 Sep 2024.

Information Sessions

The fair will host 12 information sessions, each focusing on distinct areas of study and research. These sessions are led by distinguished faculty members and industry experts who will offer in-depth discussions on programme specifics, potential career paths, and the unique advantages of studying at NUS. For instance, Ms Faith Yong from NUS Business School will delve into its various Master of Science (MSc) programmes, detailing how these courses are designed to prepare students for a dynamic business environment. Special sessions also feature Mr Benjamin Tey from the School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (SCALE), who will be discussing multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary MSc programmes offered through SCALE. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive real-time responses, making these sessions an invaluable resource for anyone considering postgraduate education.





In addition to the information sessions, the fair will feature 12 booths representing various NUS Schools, Faculties, Colleges, and Institutes at the event. These booths provide a platform for in-person attendees to engage directly with programme consultants and faculty members, offering a personalised touch to the exploration of potential academic paths. This direct interaction allows prospective students to gain a deeper understanding of the curriculum, admissions processes, and the support available throughout their academic journey at NUS.

College of Design and Engineering

Duke NUS Medical School

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Faculty of Law

Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

NUS Business School

NUS Graduate School

NUS-ISS

Risk Management Institute

Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health

School of Computing

School of Continuing and Lifelong Education

Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

Exclusive Incentives and Lucky Draw

Singapore Citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents can benefit from the recently announced 40% tuition fee rebate for more than 80 Master's Degree programmes. In addition, attendees who provide feedback on the event stand a chance to win Amazon vouchers.

National University of Singapore

National University of Singapore (NUS) is Asia's leading global university, renowned for excellence in education, research, and innovation. Established in 1905, NUS offers a diverse range of programmes across disciplines, blending rigorous academic theory with practical application. Our inclusive community fosters a rich exchange of ideas, preparing students for global challenges. NUS is a hub for cutting-edge research, addressing key issues from health to sustainability. Committed to holistic education and social responsibility, we empower students to become well-rounded leaders who contribute meaningfully to society.