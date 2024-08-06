





Story 1. Onyinye

33-year-old Onyinye Ogbonnaya has lived in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, all her life. She has been working since she was 16, switching various odd jobs in her quest for financial independence after finishing secondary school. Despite learning how to provide for herself from a young age, Onyinye never felt inclined to pursue a 9-to-5 job, doing lots of projects on the side.



After Nigeria, like the rest of the world, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Onyinye followed the example of her friends and tried Forex trading. She started by practising on a demo account with a mentor to hone her skills and then switched to a real account. Before making her first deposit, she conducted extensive research and reviewed numerous brokers, opting for Octa. She never regretted her choice, as all the transactions were smooth and transparent.



According to Onyinye, Forex trading is similar to any other kind of knowledge acquisition. It's a comprehensible system that can become a consistent source of supplementary income, provided you approach it with systematic thinking and high self-discipline. Keeping your emotions at bay is also instrumental in achieving consistent results.



Story 2. Muhamad

A young Indonesian trader, Muhamad Revi, began his journey in the financial markets in early 2023. Despite his lack of experience, he has been very prolific in trading on his Octa account and achieved high performance in terms of trading volume. Besides, he already earns significant profits and argues that for him, Forex has become an important source of supplementary income, if not more.



Muhamad attributes his speedy success to mutually beneficial cooperation with his friends and fellow traders. Together, they comprise a full-fledged trading team, sharing ideas, insights, and experience, supporting each other through tough times, and celebrating successful sessions. This cheerful and productive atmosphere helped Muhamad jump-start his Forex career, going from zero to significant gains in just several months. ‘Friendship and community play a critical role in my trading journey, providing a safety net of knowledge and support,’ — he says.



Story 3. Iqbal

Iqbal Hafizi from Malaysia has been trading Forex since 2016. The start of his trading career could have been smoother sailing, and he had his share of losses. However, he grew from these failures and came back strong: he found a mentor and started afresh by learning the basics and methodically honing his skills. Now, he has managed to transform Forex trading into a consistent source of income that helps him cover his day-to-day expenses.







Iqbal trades with Octa because of the broker's low spreads for various assets and full transparency of financial transactions. Among the personal qualities required to be successful in trading, he highlights psychological resilience. According to Iqbal, in Forex, as in any other business, you have good days and bad. To achieve positive outcomes, you need to keep your eyes on the long-term goals and critically assess your performance, widen your knowledge, and incrementally work on your mistakes.

The three successful traders featured in these stories each have a unique background. That being said, all three found similar values in their quest for consistent profits. All three emphasise the importance of strategic thinking and highlight the role of mentors in their respective journeys. As an experienced broker focused on meeting its clients' demands, Octa supports strategising and networking through its proprietary trading platform, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2024 - For Octa, a financial broker with globally recognised licenses, the 13th birthday is an incentive to collate the most valuable pieces of knowledge collected during its long and successful history in the financial markets. In a series of three articles, the experts at Octa offer you 13 recommendations: five general concepts, five practical tips, and three success stories. Below is the third and last instalment in the series: three real-life stories of Octa's clients who have achieved significant progress in their trading journey by successfully applying the theoretical approaches described in two previous articles.33-year-old Onyinye Ogbonnaya has lived in the capital of Nigeria, Abuja, all her life. She has been working since she was 16, switching various odd jobs in her quest for financial independence after finishing secondary school. Despite learning how to provide for herself from a young age, Onyinye never felt inclined to pursue a 9-to-5 job, doing lots of projects on the side.After Nigeria, like the rest of the world, was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Onyinye followed the example of her friends and tried Forex trading. She started by practising on a demo account with a mentor to hone her skills and then switched to a real account. Before making her first deposit, she conducted extensive research and reviewed numerous brokers, opting for Octa. She never regretted her choice, as all the transactions were smooth and transparent.According to Onyinye, Forex trading is similar to any other kind of knowledge acquisition. It's a comprehensible system that can become a consistent source of supplementary income, provided you approach it with systematic thinking and high self-discipline. Keeping your emotions at bay is also instrumental in achieving consistent results.A young Indonesian trader, Muhamad Revi, began his journey in the financial markets in early 2023. Despite his lack of experience, he has been very prolific in trading on his Octa account and achieved high performance in terms of trading volume. Besides, he already earns significant profits and argues that for him, Forex has become an important source of supplementary income, if not more.Muhamad attributes his speedy success to mutually beneficial cooperation with his friends and fellow traders. Together, they comprise a full-fledged trading team, sharing ideas, insights, and experience, supporting each other through tough times, and celebrating successful sessions. This cheerful and productive atmosphere helped Muhamad jump-start his Forex career, going from zero to significant gains in just several months. ‘Friendship and community play a critical role in my trading journey, providing a safety net of knowledge and support,’ — he says.Iqbal Hafizi from Malaysia has been trading Forex since 2016. The start of his trading career could have been smoother sailing, and he had his share of losses. However, he grew from these failures and came back strong: he found a mentor and started afresh by learning the basics and methodically honing his skills. Now, he has managed to transform Forex trading into a consistent source of income that helps him cover his day-to-day expenses.Iqbal chose Forex instead of other investment options because of the low entry threshold and the reasonable timing of potential returns. The high liquidity of the Forex market allows traders to achieve their short-term financial goals in a limited time. Since Iqbal couldn't spare a large sum on investments and had medium to low risk tolerance, Forex was an optimal option for him.Iqbal trades with Octa because of the broker's low spreads for various assets and full transparency of financial transactions. Among the personal qualities required to be successful in trading, he highlights psychological resilience. According to Iqbal, in Forex, as in any other business, you have good days and bad. To achieve positive outcomes, you need to keep your eyes on the long-term goals and critically assess your performance, widen your knowledge, and incrementally work on your mistakes.The three successful traders featured in these stories each have a unique background. That being said, all three found similar values in their quest for consistent profits. All three emphasise the importance of strategic thinking and highlight the role of mentors in their respective journeys. As an experienced broker focused on meeting its clients' demands, Octa supports strategising and networking through its proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader . This all-in-one solution allows emerging traders to facilitate the decision-making process while networking with other traders and applying expert insights to their own sessions.

Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.





The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.





In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.