Theme/ Sector

Date

Events

(* first-ever in Hong Kong)

Highlights



Innovation & Technology

Oct 2024

* SmartCon 2024

Flagship tech event in blockchain field



Feb 2025

* Consensus Hong Kong 2025

World's most influential cryptocurrency and Web3 event with the longest history



Mar 2025

* IEEE Electron Devices Technology & Manufacturing Conference 2025

Conference in the field of electronic device technology and manufacturing, held by world's largest electronics technology and electrical engineering organisation



Dec 2025

ACM SIGGRAPH Asia 2025

World's largest annual conference for computer professional organisations



Aviation

Nov 2024

* Super Terminal Expo 2024

First edition in Asia of this flagship event gathering the world's aviation, air transport, transportation and logistics sectors



Sep 2025

* Routes World 2025

Significant international aviation trade event



Dec 2025 & 2027

* Airspace Asia Pacific 2025 & 2027

First edition in Asia for this exhibition on airspace management



Medical sciences

Nov 2024

* Asian Pacific Society of Respirology (APSR) Congress 2024

The largest scale and most influential congress on respirology in APAC region



Jun 2025

* International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting

World's largest meeting in stem cell research and regenerative medicine across disciplines



Sep 2026

* World Cancer Congress 2026

World's largest anti-cancer conference



Finance and Insurance

Sep 2024

East Asian Insurance Congress

A significant meeting of insurance industry in East Asia



Oct 2024

GAMA LAMP Asia

Annual flagship event of the financial and insurance industry



2026

Worldwide Chinese Life Insurance Congress & International Dragon Award

The highly anticipated annual conference of the global Chinese insurance industry



Education

2026

Asia-Pacific Association for International Education Conference & Exhibition 2026

World-class exchange and convention for higher education institutions across the APAC region

