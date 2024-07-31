KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2024 - OctaTrader, a multi-platform investing solution developed by a global broker Octa, was named Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024 by Brands and Business Magazine. The award is granted to businesses and brands that create breakthrough concepts, contribute to society, and drive synergies across platforms.The Brands and Business Magazine annually marks achievements in various verticals in the space of business, industry, and finance. With that goal, the magazine assesses participants across various sectors and geographies. Awarded by Brands and Business Magazine as Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024, OctaTrader is the all-in-one investment solution developed by Octa (ex-OctaFX), a global broker with a successful track record in the financial markets of more than 12 years. OctaTrader reflects the company's long and successful track record, offering both emerging and seasoned traders a personalised journey streamlined every step of the way.With a full-fledged analytical toolkit designed to support the decision-making process and a database with a wide scope of educational content integrated into the application, OctaTrader promotes a less stressful, more enjoyable and comprehensible approach to trading within Octa's strategic vision of making trading more efficient and accessible. A dynamically evolving product, Octa's trading platform continually improves user experience by implementing the best international practices and incrementally covering the most popular trader demands.With Space — a customisable data feed and analytical hub seamlessly integrated into the platform — the Octa's solution brings even more value to its clients, on top of favourable trading conditions, transaction transparency, and top-tier customer support.Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools.





The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.In the APAC region, Octa received the ‘Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024’ and the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.