Traceability, Cell-Cultured Seafood, Latin America’s Role in the Asian Seafood Market and Sustainable Seafood Supply Chains in Southeast Asia Among the Topics for Seafood Expo Asia’s 2024 Conference Program

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2024 - Seafood Expo Asia , organized by Diversified Communications, will feature a series of in-depth conference sessions for seafood professionals to learn about timely topics relevant to the Asian seafood industry. The educational conference program, taking place alongside the exhibit hall on 4-6 September in Singapore, will highlight expert-led discussions around seafood traceability, cell-cultured seafood, Latin America's role in the Asian seafood market, sustainable seafood supply chains in Southeast Asia, sustainable seafood consumption in Asia and more.andwill be prominent topics covered this year. A session led by thewill discuss how a robust traceability system and sustainable practices can help the Southeast Asian seafood industry address consumer demands, mitigate environmental impacts and position itself as a leader in the global market. Another panel presented bywill analyze the status and potential of the responsible seafood market and consumption in Asia and the importance of responsible aquaculture practices. Policy and business professionals from, theand more, will cover topics around illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, its threat to sustainability and the need for seafood transparency and traceability schemes.and recipient of Forbes 30 under 30 and Top 100 Asia-Pacific Women-Powered, High-Growth Businesses JP Morgan, will lead a discussion around how Aruna's technology helps small-scale fishers in Indonesia cut the long lines of the supply chain, ensuring fishers get fair prices and access to a wider and more stable market.will also be featured in a panel that will discuss the ways to raise the profile of women in the seafood industry and how to attract diverse talent. Other speakers in this panel includeand more.fromandand seafood industry representatives fromandwill present their perspectives on Latin America's role in Asia's seafood market. The panelists will discuss the unique qualities of seafood from each region and address initiatives, practices and certifications in Latin America, supply chain and trade support as well as success stories and examples of efficient logistics and trade routes., or protein derived from muscle cells grown in a lab, will be covered in a session around how the innovation is shaping the industry, its potential to address consumer concerns around issues of mercury, antibiotic, or microplastics contamination, bycatch, overfishing, or labor abuse and Singapore's leadership in cultivating the industry.will present their latest innovations inand theon anThe startups focus on technology that can transform the seafood industry and create a more sustainable future with solutions in areas such asand others.Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia Hashtag: #SEASIA24

