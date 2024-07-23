[email protected]

10 Indexes on IX Asia Index Bloomberg Page

Code

Name of the Index

Short Name

Dissemination



Interval

Benchmark Index Series

IXCI

ixCrypto Index

IXCI

Every 5 seconds

IXCBI

ixBitcoin Index

IXBI

Every 5 seconds

IXCEI

ixEthereum Index

IXEI

Every 5 seconds

IX5050

ixCrypto BTC/ETH 50/50 index

IX5050

Every 5 seconds

IXPI

ixCrypto BTC/ETH Proportional index

IXPI

Every 5 seconds

Portfolio Index Series

IX5EW

ixCrypto 5 EW Index

IX5EW

Every hour

IX5SR

ixCrypto 5 SR Index

IX5SR

Every hour

Spot Price Index Series

IXBTC

ixBitcoin SP index

IXBTC

Every 5 seconds

IXETH

ixEthereum SP index

IXETH

Every 5 seconds

IXUSDT

ixTether SP index

IXUSDT

Every 5 seconds



About IX Asia Indexes and IX Capital International

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm of IX Capital International- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24x7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index ("IXCI") launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 29 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers' portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG. It won Asia Pacific Enterprise Achievement Award 2024 by Echolade. IX Asia Indexes completed its IOSCO compliance statement in 2022 and obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 UKAS certification in 2024.



Website: https://ix-index.com/



Advisory Committee: https://ix-index.com/committee.html



About IX Crypto Indexes

The ixCrypto index ("IXCI") is the first crypto index launched in Hong Kong. It was launched on 12 December 2018. It is denominated in USD with a base value of 1000 and a base date on 3 December 2018. Designed to be easy to understand while providing a good representation of the crypto market, ixCrypto index aims to cover the top 80% of the cumulative free-float adjusted market capitalization in the crypto universe and, at the same time, the crypto currencies should fall within the top liquid cryptos ranked by trading volume in the 90 days preceding the review date. The index is to be reviewed quarterly and with a fast entry rule. Real time indexes are disseminated every 5-second for 24x7 since 23 June 2022. Real time index data together with ixBitcoin Index and ixEthereum Index can be obtained from IX Asia Indexes Data Services. For IXCI, IXBI and IXEI, the indexes are also available through Nasdaq Global Index Data Service (GIDS) with the tickers "IXCI", "IXBI", "IXEI", with dissemination interval kept at 15-second unchanged.



