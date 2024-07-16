Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 - One of the most important holidays in the Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha, or 'The Feast of Sacrifice', is observed by Muslims all around the world. This year, the festivities took place between 15 and 19 of June. The holiday celebration includes a special prayer followed by the sacrifice of an animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. After slaughtering a sacrificial animal, devout Muslims usually give a third of the meat to the poor, sharing another third with friends and relatives, and offering the last third to the Qurbani (sacrifice) performer.Deeply involved in the lives of local communities across all regions of its operation, Octa joined in the celebration of 'The Feast of Sacrifice' and helped underprivileged citizens of Indonesia and Malaysia.In Malaysia, Octa worked closely with Azeehan, a broker's local partner and the driving force behind many charity initiatives, to distribute the Qurbani meat of two cows in Kelantan. Thanks to this humanitarian effort, about 300 people received the much-needed food. 'In Islam, sharing Qurban meat among the underprivileged to alleviate hunger and poverty has always been regarded as a noble and righteous endeavour. We are thankful to Octa for sponsoring this act of kindness and supporting the local community for two years in a row,' Azeehan said.Keeping true to its mission of benefiting local communities in the regions where it operates, Octa consistently engages in various charitable activities. For example, the broker sponsored an emergency support program this January following severe weather conditions in Bali, Indonesia.In Indonesia, Octa joined forces with a humanitarian organisation called IDEP Foundation, feeding more than 400 people at Banjar Pebuahan, Banyubiru village, Jembrana, Bali. With Octa's funding, IDEP bought three cows and distributed the meat among the local Muslims. This charity effort targeted families affected by coastal abrasion and high waves. According to IDEP, the program symbolised continuous care and support for the affected community. 'For us, getting a portion of meat like this means not only being able to prepare an additional dish but also inviting relatives and especially the children to spend time together', said one of the charity recipients.Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

