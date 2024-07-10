Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 July 2024 - PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), a key player within the PTT Group and a leader in Thailand's oil retail sector, proudly announces the reaffirmation of its "AA+" credit rating by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd., Thailand's premier credit rating agency. This marks the second consecutive year OR has achieved this high rating, which comes with a "Stable" outlook. This recognition underscores the company's exceptional operational performance and strong financial health, both critical as it continues to expand its market presence globally.Mr. Disathat Panyarachun, Chief Executive Officer of OR, expressed his pride in the company's ongoing leadership in distributing both retail oil and commercial petroleum products across Thailand. "This sustained top-tier rating from TRIS not only highlights our robust financial policies but also reinforces our pivotal role within the PTT Group in efficiently distributing petroleum products," said Mr. Panyarachun.As the manufacturer and distributor of PTT Lubricants for over three decades, OR has secured the leading market share in Thailand. The company is dedicated to innovation under the guiding principle of "The Moving Innovation," focusing on creating advanced product formulas for automotive and industrial applications and forming OEM partnerships with various car manufacturers."Our commitment to continuous improvement in product quality and innovation is designed to meet the changing needs of our customers," Mr. Panyarachun added. OR's state-of-the-art Automated Lubricants Distribution Center, with a yearly capacity of 260 million liters, supports efficient market expansion both in Thailand and internationally. The company also enhances its competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge training and after-sales services to both consumers and distributors.PTT Lubricants has successfully extended its reach beyond domestic markets, exporting to over 40 countries across the AEC, Asia, Africa, and Europe. This international presence underscores the brand's quality and reliability, affirming its status as a trusted global brand. "Our international success is a testament to the global competitiveness of PTT Lubricants. We continue to focus on expanding our market presence and meeting the sophisticated needs of consumers worldwide," stated Mr. Panyarachun. The expansion strategy includes leveraging brands like Café Amazon and PTT Station alongside PTT Lubricants to enhance its market presence globally.Indonesia emerges as a pivotal market for PTT Lubricants, fueled by its fast-growing automotive sector, economic progress, and demographic expansion. PTT Lubricants has partnered with PT Sumber Suwarna Unisindo, a seasoned distributor renowned for its deep expertise in the lubricant industry, covering both automotive and industrial applications. This collaboration ensures the delivery of superior quality products complemented by exceptional after-sales services to Indonesian consumers.For additional details, visit: pttlubricants.co.id In the Philippines, the consistent upward trajectory in the demand for automotive and industrial lubricants solidifies the country's importance to PTT Lubricants. Distribution is expertly handled by PTT Philippines Corporation (PTTPC), a direct subsidiary of OR, which also diversifies its portfolio with ventures like PTT Station fuel stations and Café Amazon coffee shops.For more information, please visit: pttphilippines.com Malaysia's strategic position as a trade and investment nucleus in ASEAN, coupled with booming automotive and transportation sectors, makes it a key market for PTT Lubricants. Distribution channels are robust, with four main agents including TS Oil Pro Plt. and Big Essential Sdn. Bhd. in West Malaysia, and Efuel Service Sdn. and Golden Automotive Trading Sdn. Bhd. in East Malaysia, ensuring comprehensive market coverage.Explore more on our Facebook Fan page: PTT Lubricants Malaysia With over 14 years of presence in Taiwan, PTT Lubricants has established a strong foothold through its distributor, Dynamax Petrochemical Ltd. The focus on high-quality motorcycle and gasoline products, alongside targeted marketing initiatives, has cultivated a trusted reputation among an elite clientele, including owners of European luxury cars and racing big bikes.Discover more at: pttortw.com Each of these markets plays a crucial role in PTT Lubricants' strategy to deepen its international footprint, emphasizing the brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.Hashtag: #PTTOilandRetailBusiness #OR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR)

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), a key subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited (BKK: PTT), leads in oil retail and distribution in Thailand. OR is committed to innovation and quality, enhancing consumer experiences and supporting SMEs in the energy sector. Its operations include manufacturing and global distribution of premium petroleum products and lubricants, furthering Thailand's energy stability and market leadership.



Website: www.pttor.com



Advertisement