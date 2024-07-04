Advertisement

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 July 2024 - As the world's largest derivatives trading platform designed for market makers, UbitEx is emerging as a frontrunner in this space. UbitEx is redefining the landscape of crypto trading with its industry-leading AI technology and user-centric approach.At the core of UbitEx's success is its cutting-edge FlyLeopard AI technology. This intelligent aggregator processes real-time news, analyzes on-chain transaction strategies, and gauges market sentiment, providing traders with all the AI-driven insights they need to make the best decisions swiftly.UbitEx is not only the world's leading intelligent compliance financial service platform and the largest automated market-making comprehensive derivatives trading platform, but it also holds compliance licenses in the US, Canada, Australia, and more, with users from over 40 countries worldwide. UbitEx aims to exceed ten million platform users by the first quarter of next year. Additionally, UbitEx is actively expanding its ecosystem, including plans for the UB crypto bank card, RAW application public chain, AI quantitative fund, ETF fund, blockchain project incubation, customer service, and social systems, continually innovating to better serve its users.UbitEx's platform token, UB, is already listed on MEXC and Hotcoin. One of the most notable platform feature is dual token staking, a powerful tool for maximizing user returns.UbitEx has designed an exclusive Launchpad section for UB token holders, allowing users to participate in each new project launched on the platform, providing an excellent first-hand opportunity to profit.By integrating innovative AI technology and providing UB token holders with exclusive opportunities, diverse financial products, and additional reward systems. For more information, please visit the UbitEx official website Hashtag: #UbitEx

About UbitEx

