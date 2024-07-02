HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2024 - IX Capital International Limited has released the Asset Tokenisation Standard Discussion Paper.Over the years, tokenised bonds have gained popularity. As of the end of March 2023, the total issuance of tokenised bonds globally reached US$3.9 billion, with approximately 90% of these tokenised bonds were issued between 2021 and 2023.The Asset Tokenisation Standard ("Standard") is developed to complement with the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System (DAICS®) which was published in September 2022. DAICS® is a three-tier system covering both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens. The discussion paper aims to enhance a certification program and disclosure platform for tokenised assets. The Standard establishes the foundational layer, enabling benchmarking between regulated and unregulated exchanges. Simultaneously, the Standard allows flexibility for exchanges to develop their second layer on listing requirements. By facilitating comparison among tokens, the Standard promotes information safety.The discussion paper sets out the framework and eligibility criteria of the Standard, among others. The Standard has the flexibility to allow issuers to continue to innovate and are targeted at industry participants, small and medium enterprises, large corporations in Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area, and can be applicable to issuers in China and Asia.The discussion paper is available on IX Capital International Limited website in English and Chinese.IX Capital International Limited invites industry leaders, scholars and the public to comment on the discussion paper. Interested parties can respond by completing the questionnaire and send written comments by e-mail to [email protected] no later than 31st August 2024.Hashtag: #IXCI

About DAICS®

DAICS® covers both cryptocurrencies and asset-backed tokens ("ABT"), to be reviewed semi-annually at the end of June and December. On cryptocurrencies side, it is a three-tier system that groups cryptocurrencies into 5 main industries: 1) Payment, 2) Infrastructure, 3) Financial services, 4) Technology & Data and 5) Media & Entertainment. These industries are further divided into 16 sectors and sub-sectors to be introduced in the future. Under asset-backed tokens, there are 6 asset types: 1) Culture, 2) Real Estate, 3) Financials, 4) Entertainment, 5) Natural Resources, 6) Green Economy. These asset types are further divided into 31 branches and sub-branches to be introduced in the future.



About IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee and Working Group

The establishment of the IX Asia Tokenisation Advisory Committee ("Advisory Committee") is to pursue the goal and vision to formulate a standard for global tokenization framework in a compliant and transparent way. The key role of the Advisory Committee is to formulate the guideline and reference for tokenization in terms of infrastructure, business financial stability, sustainability, internal control and classification. The Advisory Committee is comprised of industry recognised leaders from blockchain consultancy, sustainable projects and field in Art industry.





