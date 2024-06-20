Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 June 2024 -The first stage of the STATUS 200 coding bootcamp for Malaysian youths began on 17 June in Kuala Lumpur. Organised by an international broker Octa and Ideas International, this three-stage training program aims to improve career opportunities and provide valuable skills to students with different levels of coding proficiency.STATUS 200, a coding bootcamp organised by Octa and Ideas International, had a successful start on 17 June when the first educational session was held. Designed to enhance future career opportunities and contribute to hands-on education of Malaysian youths, this event takes place in Kuala Lumpur. It consists of three stages, the first one scheduled for 17 – 30 June.The STATUS 200 bootcamp is a joint effort of two partners: Octa, a global financial broker trusted by clients in more than 180 countries, and Ideas International (ex-Ideas Academy), an inclusive secondary school located in Kuala Lumpur that focuses on providing young people from diverse backgrounds with a well-rounded academic and extra-curricular education.The submission of candidate applications is officially closed. At Stage 1, the bootcamp welcomed 33 participants who applied by submitting their applications and 8 students supported by UNHCR (the UN Refugee Agency).In their cover letters, candidates expressed their desire to learn from industry experts while networking in a friendly environment with their peers. While for some, this bootcamp presents a valuable opportunity to hone their coding skills and acquire practical experience in a field they have been engaged in for some time, for others it will be the first step towards their potential future careers.Throughout Stage 1, students can attend classes either virtually or on-premises. For Stages 2 and 3, training will be held in-person at the Ideas International campus in Kuala Lumpur for those who successfully complete the first stage.Hashtag: #octa

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

