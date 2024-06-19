Running from July 18-31, the colorful event features a dazzling array of Malaysia local mart, street food classics with premium durian fruit platter at the buffet, while also celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 June 2024 - Galaxy Macau™ ("Galaxy Macau") will offer visitors an authentic taste of Malaysia's vibrant cuisine and culture from July 18-31 as the much-loved Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival returns for its 10anniversary. As well as celebrating Malaysia's rich culinary traditions and the country's vibrant arts and culture heritage at Galaxy Macau's Oasis and East Square, this year's festival also marks the 50anniversary of the diplomatic friendship between China and Malaysia. The festival showcases the best of Malaysian authentic street food with giant cuisines at the dinner buffet, and lovers of the country's cultural goodies and snacks will be spoiled for choice by the diverse array of classic items on offer.At Oasis, local and international visitors can sample the eclectic flavors of Malaysia with an all-you-can-eat buffet that crackles with the vivid sights, sounds, and scents for which the nation is famous. Numbers of renowned Malaysian chefs will be on hand to demonstrate their expert culinary skills, and there will also be 10 hawker-style live stations cooking up delicious street food and more than 40 traditional Malaysian delicacies. Visitors can also marvel at giant versions of four classic dishes, including Malaysian-style chicken wings, extra-long satays, an enormous oyster pancake, and a towering roti canai (Indian flatbread).Chef specialties on offer include Malay black char siu; curry fish heads with ladyfinger and eggplant; curry chicken with baguette; prawn with butter and oat; fried soft-shell crab with chili crab sauce; ayam goreng nasi lemak, coconut rice, crispy anchovies, and onion sambal sauce; fried sambal kangkong; and fragrant rice.At the lively hawker stalls, meanwhile, guests can enjoy an irresistible selection of freshly cooked Malaysian street food classics, including Penang's famous char kway teow; oyster omelet with coriander and homemade chili sauce; fried mee udang; roti canai, roti tissue, mamak mee goreng with eggs and sambal sauce and Indian teh tarik; BBQ chicken wings with a honey glaze; chicken and beef satay with condiments; curry laksa; bak kut teh herbal pork ribs soup with condiments; and hot plate sambal fish and sotong.Durian, Malaysia's national fruit, takes pride of place at the festival once again this year, with 4 types of top-quality durian, hand-picked by a durian master and flown in fresh from Malaysia, available for visitors to try. In addition, there is a selection of special durian drinks and desserts to sample, as well as other Malaysian favorites such as mangosteen and rambutan.The Malaysian Dinner Buffet takes place from 6pm–9pm Monday to Thursday and 5.30pm-9.30pm Friday to Sunday from July 18-31, and tickets are priced MOP 688 (+10% service charge) for adults (including a premium durian platter) and MOP 344 (+10% service charge) for children aged 3-11 years old. Children under three years old can enjoy free entry. Settle your bill with the ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card to enjoy an instant rebate of MOP200 per adult. GALAXY ULTIMATE member can enjoy 10%off. For enquiries and reservations, call +853 8883 2221.Over at East Square, guests can enjoy a wide selection of exciting cultural activities that will transport them to buzzing Malaysia in the blink of an eye. Transformed into a mini-Malaysia filled with Instagram-worthy photo opportunities for the duration of the festival, East Square features a Malaysia-themed pop-up market where visitors can shop traditional goodies and take a souvenir from the country home with them. There will also be a range of classic snacks, desserts, and drinks to enjoy—from calamansi juice with sour plum to nyonya kuih nine-layer pastry—while F&B outlets at East Square will be joining the celebration with a range of Malaysian food specials. In addition, visitors can immerse themselves in Malaysian culture through a variety of handicraft workshops, lively games, and traditional Malaysian music and dance performances.A unique opportunity to travel to Malaysia without leaving Macau, the 10Malaysian Cultural and Food Festival is an event that no food lover will want to miss!Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.





