LigoWave and PT INTI, represented by Mr. Turker Hidirlar and Mr. Tantang Yudha Santoso, signed an MoU to advance Indonesia's telecommunication infrastructure. The ceremony at Cape EMS Berhad Malaysia, Johor, was witnessed by Yang Berhormat Liow Cai Tung and Mdm. Rossy Verona.

Localized Production - Establishing manufacturing capabilities within Indonesia to produce LigoWave's telecommunication equipment.



Market Expansion - Enhancing market share for access points and other telecommunication products in Indonesia.



Technology Transfer - Facilitating technology transfer and training to support the development and deployment of innovative telecommunication solutions.



Sustainable Development - Supporting Indonesia's regulatory requirements for local content and contributing to the country's technological advancement and economic growth.



Capacity - The satellite has a capacity of 150 Gbps for 150,000 service points, with each point requiring two access points.





2023 Installations - In 2023, 14,360 service points were installed, leaving a huge gap.





2024 Plan - Plans to install almost 30,000 remaining service points.





Objective - iConn Networks, DBA LigoWave together with PT INTI to provide the connectivity hardware for these service points. This positions LigoWave's devices as solutions for all service points.





Yang Berhormat Liow Cai Tung, Member of the Johor State Legislative Assembly



Mdm. Rossy Verona, Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy Indonesia, Malaysia



Mr. Muhammad Arief, First Secretary of Economy from Indonesia Embassy, Malaysia



Mr. Andreza Sethia Dasuki, Acting Head of Mission of the Indonesian Consulate General in JB



Mr. Wahyu Kusumanegara, Consul for Immigration Affairs, Johor



Mdm. Christina Tee, National President of Malaysia International Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MICCI)



Mr. Tantang Yudha Santoso, Financial, Human Capital, Legal & Risk Management Director, PT INTI



Mr. Turker Hidirlar, Chief Executive Officer, ICONN NETWORKS, INC. DBA LIGOWAVE



Datuk HJ. Mohd Rabin Bin Basir, Chairman of Cape EMS Berhad



Mr. Lee Ting Kiat, Chairman of Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Southern Region)



Dr. Kong Weng Keong, Chairman of Malaysia Builder Association, Johor Malaysia



Mr. Dheepan Ramajeyam, Country Manager, Quiksol Int'l



Mr. Edward Ho, CTO of iConn Networks, DBA LigoWave



Mr. Herwan Herwansyah, Deputy Executive General Manager Commercial Engineering PT INTI



Mr. Luthfy Delftyana Mulya, IT & Product Development Manager PT INTI



Mr. Dwi Wahjoe Widodo, Senior Account Manager PT INTI



Mdm. Putty Octaviany Purwadiputri, Head Legal Department PT INTI





JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2024 - In a significant step towards advancing telecommunication infrastructure in Indonesia, LigoWave, represented by Mr. Turker Hidirlar, CEO of iConn Networks, DBA LigoWave, and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (PT INTI), represented by Mr. Tantang Yudha Santoso, Financial, Human Capital, Legal & Risk Management Director, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The signing ceremony took place at Cape EMS Berhad Malaysia, Senai, Johor State, witnessed by Yang Berhormat Liow Cai Tung, Member of the Johor State Legislative Assembly and the representative from the Embassy of Indonesia, Mdm. Rossy Verona, Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy Indonesia, Malaysia.The MoU outlines the collaboration between LigoWave and PT INTI to localize the production of advanced telecommunication equipment, including Wireless Devices, Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions, Smart Utility Meters, and 5G Technology in Indonesia. This partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to meet the growing demand for secure and reliable connectivity solutions in Indonesia.During the ceremony, Mr. Hidirlar emphasized the importance of this partnership in addressing the connectivity needs of Indonesia, stating, "This MOU marks a significant milestone in our efforts to bring cutting-edge telecommunication solutions to Indonesia. By localizing production and collaborating with PT INTI, we are committed to supporting the nation's technological infrastructure and driving innovation into Indonesia."Mr. Santoso added, "PT INTI is excited to partner with iConn Networks, DBA LigoWave, a leader in wireless networking solutions. This collaboration will not only enhance our production capabilities but also ensure that we are at the forefront of technological advancements in telecommunication. Together, we aim to provide high-quality, locally manufactured products that meet the needs of our customers and support Indonesia's digital transformation."The ceremony was also attended by Datuk HJ Mohd Rabin Bin Basir, Chairman of Cape EMS Berhad, LigoWave's exclusive manufacturing partner. Cape EMS Berhad will play a crucial role in the manufacturing knowhow transfer and quality assurance of the devices.LigoWave, in collaboration with PT INTI, will support Indonesia's National Program Strategy in Digital Transformation to improve and expand telecommunication and information access across Indonesia, particularly in underserved and remote areas. The agency is responsible for various initiatives and projects to enhance digital infrastructure and connectivity, ensuring that all citizens have access to information and communication technology.The partnership between LigoWave and PT INTI is set to commence immediately, with both parties dedicated to achieving the outlined objectives and contributing to the growth of Indonesia's telecommunication sector.

About iConn Networks DBA LigoWave

Delivering Wireless Innovation Worldwide LigoWave, a leading provider of wireless networking solutions, leverages its R&D center in Lithuania, Europe, to design cutting-edge Wi-Fi access points, including the latest 6th generation. Manufactured in Malaysia, these access points are part of LigoWave's complete cloud and hardware solution, ensuring secure and reliable connectivity for a global audience. With exports to over 100 countries, LigoWave is a key player in bridging the connectivity gap worldwide.



About PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (INTI)

PT Industri Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) is a state-owned enterprise operating in the telecommunications and information technology industry, with a business portfolio in the fields of Manufacturing, System Integrator, and Digital. PT INTI is committed to supporting Indonesia's next-generation telecommunication infrastructure through high-quality, locally produced solutions.



This press release highlights the collaborative efforts of LigoWave and PT INTI to bring advanced telecommunication capabilities to Indonesia, focusing on localized production, technological innovation, and sustainable development to meet the country's growing connectivity needs.

