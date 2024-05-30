At Asia Tech x Singapore, Mashang Consumer's digital inclusive finance initiatives attracted considerable attention from attendees.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - On May 29th, 2024, Asia Tech x Singapore grandly opened at the Singapore Expo. The Chongqing Municipal People's Government organized 22 companies to attend and exhibit at the event. Mashang Consumer Finance Co., Ltd. (MSCF) made a notable appearance, showcasing the latest advancements in digital inclusive finance, cutting-edge AI models, and their recent corporate social responsibility.The conference, co-hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore and Informa Tech, attracted over 25,000 leaders and decision-makers from 55 countries.At the "Chongqing Pavilion," Mashang Consumer's digital inclusive finance system attracted considerable attention from attendees. This system provides contactless financial services to nearly 100 million new urban residents from county and rural areas, enhancing the accessibility, inclusivity, and convenience of financial services.Mashang Consumer has launched "Tianjing," China's first financial AI model, which is specifically customized for eight major application scenarios, including knowledge assistance, intelligent marketing interactions, data-driven decision-making, and fraud prevention. This has significantly improved user satisfaction by 28% and generated revenue growth in the billions. "Tianjing" has passed the specialized evaluation of financial AI models by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, achieving the top ranking with 4+ grades in scenario richness, capability performance, and application maturity.The "Fuhuiyang" Smart Farming Big Data Management Platform exemplifies Mashang Consumer's advanced efforts to support rural revitalization through technological means. At Asia Tech x Singapore, numerous organizations visited the "Chongqing Pavilion".Mashang Consumer, a technology-driven financial institution established in June 2015, adheres to the mission of "making life easier through technology." It is committed to leveraging technological innovation to be one of the most trusted financial services companies around the world. In recent years, Mashang Consumer has actively participated in international digital economy exchanges and collaborations. It has recruited top-tier talent globally, and built an R&D team with over 2000 developers, independently developed over 1000 sets of systems on core technologies and filed over 1800 patent applications, ranking the top in the industry.Hashtag: #Mashang

