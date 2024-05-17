Octa announces call for applications to a coding bootcamp in Kuala Lumpur



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - As part of its continuous effort to provide better education opportunities for all social groups, Octa sponsors a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas Academy, an inclusive secondary school in Kuala Lumpur. Designed specifically for Malaysian students, the STATUS 200 bootcamp will be held in three stages, the first stage beginning on 17 June 2024.









aged 16 or older



Octa client or has an adult relative who is a client



personal laptop to do homework



level of English sufficient to follow the program



readiness to follow the bootcamp timeline.



Following its social mission, Octa contributes to fostering financial literacy and supports various educational initiatives in Malaysia to provide people from diverse backgrounds with better growth opportunities.The bootcamp will give foundational coding skills to underprivileged young men and women with little to no coding background. The course will cover HTML & CSS basics, JS, Node.js & Git, and React.js, among other topics. The list of speakers will include leading regional experts in the fields of coding and AI.To participate in the first stage of the bootcamp, candidates must meet the following conditions:For Stages 2 and 3, we will select students based on their performance during Stage 1. For more information on candidate requirements, see the bootcamp website. The bootcamp will take place at two IA campuses located within walking distance from either Cochrane or Chan Sow Lin Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) underground station in Kuala Lumpur. Students must arrange their own transportation to and from the campuses.The call for applications will close on 31 May 2024. After receiving your application, we will get back to you within a few working days. Please note that signing up for the bootcamp does not guarantee participation.For more detailed information about the upcoming bootcamp, see the STATUS 200 website Hashtag: #Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



