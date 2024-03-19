Coface’ survey shows that more firms expressed willingness to grant payment terms in 2023 but they tightened payment terms to 70 days from 81 days in 2022.

As credit terms shortened, more payment delays were reported in 2023. However, average payment delays decreased to 64 days from 83 days previously.

The downward trend in ultra-long payment delays (ULPD, above 180 days) continued.

Construction still experienced the longest payment delays (84 days) while textile appeared to have the highest non-payment risks

More than half of our respondents expected business conditions to improve in 2024, even if the demand slowdown was anticipated to be more acute this year. Fierce competition was still seen as the biggest risk to business operations in 2024, but was expected to ease from 2023.

Average Payment Delay By Sectors (Days)

[1] Payment delay refers to the period between the payment due date and the date the payment is made, as reported by our respondents on average.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2024 -, said:, up from 40% in 2022. But an increase in the frequency of payment delays may not necessarily equate to a deterioration in companies' cash flow position. In 2023,, from 83 days in 2022 to 64 days.The survey also showed, a threshold for high non-payment risk – 80% of such delays were never paid based on Coface's experience. Only 33% of respondents reported such delays, the second-lowest level since 2014.continued to see the longest payment delays (84 days) as property developers remained under severe financial stress with persistent weakness in new home sales.appeared to have the highest non-payment risks (ULPDs exceeding 2% of turnover) when overdue occurred. But the situation is unlikely to improve in 2024 as pent-up demand recedes and labour cost rises.was cited as a major reason for customers' financial difficulties, which may be partly due to the excessive capacity in some industries. However,did not appear to be a significant burden for Chinese companies, which was consistent with China's relatively weak inflationary environment.Looking ahead, increased policy support may bring some confidence to corporates as 53% of our respondents remained optimistic about the economic prospects in 2024.emerged as the most optimistic on the back of the structural demand arising from an ageing population.andalso outperformed as policy support for electric vehicles and infrastructure investments should continue to roll out.was most pessimistic as pent-up demand is likely to recede in 2024 and labour costs to rise.was still regarded as the biggest risk facing corporate operations in 2024. But with many companies offering deep discounts to boost sales in 2023, competition should ease in 2024 as inventory burdens reduce. Butwas expected to be more severe as reopening demand fades while household incomes and business profits have yet to provide new dry powder. In this regard, government may have to step up spending to stabilize overall demand.Hashtag: #Coface

