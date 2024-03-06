Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2024 - Victory Securities, a leading virtual asset brokerage in Hong Kong, has entered into a partnership agreement with Matrixport's Cactus Custody™, a licensed trust company in Hong Kong. Under the agreement, Cactus Custodywill provide institutional-grade digital asset custodial services for licensed virtual asset products by Victory Securities. Professional investors worldwide investing with Victory Securities now have the assurance of a best-in-class infrastructure built, designed and managed by one of the leading digital asset custodians in Asia.The partnership with Matrixport's qualified institutional custodian, Cactus Custody™, reaffirms Victory Securities' commitment to collaborate with top Web3 institutions and create innovative financial products that prioritize compliance and security. The integration enhances the security and transparency of users' digital assets by incorporating the use of leading blockchain analysis databases, tracking tools, and on-chain transaction monitoring services.Additionally, the integration enables a compliant gateway, supported by a regulatory suite of KYT and AML tools, to Victory Securities' products, including the Victory EMC BTC Cycle Fund, the first Bitcoin fund that allows stablecoin subscriptions, which recently secured an approval by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong., stated, "As a leading virtual asset brokerage in Hong Kong, we are committed to offering innovative and compliant virtual asset products that prioritize regulatory compliance, fund security, and maximum protection for our clients' digital assets. Through our collaboration with Cactus Custody™, an institutional-grade virtual currency custodian, we can effectively safeguard investors' digital assets while developing the investment ecosystem for virtual assets. This partnership showcases Victory Securities' determination to enter the global Web 3 arena and establishes a preliminary framework for our upcoming series of virtual asset products.", stated, "We are proud to be the digital asset custodial partner of one of the oldest, fully licensed financial services companies in Hong Kong. Our partnership represents more than a collaboration between two powerhouses within their respective industries. It is a watershed moment that represents a big step forward in the collaboration between traditional finance and virtual asset industries to provide a scalable, compliant and secure solution for investors. Cactus Custody™ remains committed to working with compliant stakeholders to aid the sustainable growth of the Hong Kong virtual assets space."To date, Victory Securities has introduced various virtual asset products catering to different types of investors. It aims to launch cryptocurrency products that meet high regulatory compliance standards, leveraging the characteristics of blockchain technology in Web3 to offer truly secure opportunities for asset appreciation.Hashtag: #VictorySecurities #Web3 #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency #Finance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Victory Securities

Victory Securities (stock code: 8540.HK), with over 50 years of history, is a comprehensive full-licensed securities firm licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission, with regulated activities under Type 1, Type 2, Type 4, Type 6, and Type 9. Investors can enjoy Victory Securities' comprehensive financial services, including Hong Kong and global securities trading, first and second market securities financing, corporate financing (capital markets and bond capital markets), wealth management in various fields. In 2023, Victory Securities became the first and currently only licensed entity in Hong Kong to hold virtual asset trading, advisory, and asset management service licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission.



Advertisement

About Cactus Custody™

Registered as a Hong Kong trust company (TCSP License Number:TC 006789), Cactus Custody™ is your trusted qualified custodian for digital assets. Built with enterprise-grade crypto management features and value-added financial services backed by cutting-edge system security design and infrastructure that cater for a wide range of business scenarios, Cactus Custody™ safeguards billions of dollars of digital assets for some the world's largest mining companies, exchanges, funds and projects, supporting their growth in a secure and compliant manner.



Company Website: mycactus.com

