A Gastronomic Symphony Orchestrated by JFOODO in Joint with 16 Handpicked Restaurants in Singapore, Unveiling an Unparalleled Wine and Culinary Extravaganza

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center ("JFOODO"), in collaboration with 16 renowned restaurants throughout Singapore, is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated " Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 " gourmet festival (the "Campaign") for its 4th edition. This time-determined event will showcase 32 sets of exquisite pairs of seafood and sake, offering a unique savoury experience for food and wine enthusiasts. The Campaign will be divided into two phases, allowing patrons ample opportunity to indulge in this gastronomic delight. The first phase will run from 20th January to 8th February 2024 , featuring thirteen participating restaurants. The second phase will take place from 26th February to 17th March 2024 , with three additional restaurants offering their picked creations.

Sake and Seafood Pairings from Michelin-starred Restaurants

ODETTE, led by its co-founder and award-winning Chef Julien Royer, celebrates exceptional ingredients sourced from passionate farmers and producers worldwide. Through Chef Julien's unique vision, the cuisine at ODETTE opens up a world of exciting possibilities, showcasing the natural flavours of ingredients at their peak.

At Tess Bar & Kitchen, Chef Kenneth Oh, the World Gourmet Summit's "Rising Chef of the Year" in 2017, combines modern cocktails with a trendy interpretation of food. Bolstered by an industrial-chic design, Tess Bar & Kitchen provides a relaxed ambience for guests to enjoy their culinary creations.

WHITEGRASS is located within the historic Chijmes landmark. This exceptional restaurant seamlessly blends classic French cuisine with a distinct Japanese influence, resulting in an extraordinary dining experience. Chef Takuya Yamashita, hailing from the nature-rich Nara Prefecture, infuses his dishes with a deep reverence for the environment and a passion for storytelling. Chef Yamashita's refined techniques and creative flair shine through in every thoughtfully crafted dish.

Restaurant Name

Address

Bar Cicheti

10 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089264

CAVIAR

390 Orchard Road B1-07 Palais Renaissance Singapore 238871

Foliage

11 Kee Seng Street #01-03 Singapore 089218

Juice

86B Circular Road, Singapore 049438

Lerouy

7 Mohamed Sultan Road, Singapore 238957

Luka Italian

18 Tanjong Pager Road, Singapore 088441

Morsels

25 Dempsey Road, #01-04, Singapore 249670

NOU

45 Craig Road, Singapore 089683

ODETTE

1 St Andrew's Road #01-04, National Gallery Singapore, Singapore 178957

Open Farm Community

130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

Restaurant Khiri

15 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209185

terra Tokyo Italian

54 Tras Street #01-01, Singapore 078993

Tess Bar & Kitchen

36 Seah Street, Singapore 188392

The Oyster Bank Tanjong Pagar

39 Tanjong Pagar Road #01-02 Singapore 088462

Trattoria di La D'Oro

333A Orchard Road, #01-16/17 Mandarin Gallery, Singapore 238897

WHITEGRASS

30 Victoria Street #01-26/27, Chijmes Singapore 187996



Seafood Loves Sake. 2024identifies how the marriage of delicate seafood flavours with the elegant profiles of sake results in a true gastronomic delight, highlighting their synergistic flavours. Japanese sake, a traditional alcoholic beverage made from rice,(rice malt), and water, plays a central role in this Campaign. Brewed through a meticulous process, sake offers diverse flavours, ranging from light and mild to bold and rich. When paired with seafood, sake creates a new dimension of outstanding taste through the synergy of sapor. The Campaign introduces the different types of sake, including aromatic, smooth and refreshing, rich with umami, aged with a nutty fragrance, and the emerging naturally sparkling varieties. Each class offers a unique sensory experience, enriching the pairing with seafood.Seafood Loves Sake. 2024aims to highlight the captivating allure of sake and seafood, bringing together the delicate flavours of seafood with the elegant profiles of sake. Sixteen prominent restaurants, including the prestigious Three Michelin-starredand two other One Michelin-starred establishments,and, have joined forces to create exclusive menus that can only be enjoyed for a limited time.Indulge in the, where hand-dived scallops from Scotland are delicately wrapped with pancetta and seared to perfection. Accompanied by a luscious kabocha purée, slices of raw pumpkin, roasted chestnuts, and an irresistible sauce of chestnut miso velouté with a brown butter foam, this dish is a symphony of textures and tastes. Theplayfully teases the taste buds as it dances perfectly with this dish.The, a steamed masterpiece featuring Kinki from Hokkaido, is perfectly cooked between layers of kombu. Enhanced with bouchot moules from Moule Morisseau, razor clams, and a delightful pink garlic velouté crafted from mussel juice, each bite is a revelation. Thewill be coupled to bring depth and elegance to this extraordinary culinary journey.Tess Bar & Kitchen enchants with a remarkable combination of dishes artfully paired with exquisite sakeThe, sourced from the pristine waters of the Barents Sea, boasts a gentle and naturally buttery flavour, enhanced by a white miso marinade. It is suggested to drinkto elevate each bite. Additionally, thefeatures succulent prawns from the warm Mozambique channel, grilled over binchōtan charcoal to achieve a firm, meaty texture and an enticing charred aroma. To complete this experience, theis expected to add a symphony of flavour that harmonises with its delicacies.Delight in the, featuring a succulent Japanese market fish roasted to perfection, accompanied by a luscious purée of tennōji kabu flavoured with yuzu and a rich clam butter sauce. To elevate its charm, it is recommended to pair it with thesake. Another tailored dish, the, where a plump and juicy scallop from Hokkaido takes centre stage, is deep-fried tempura-style and served with a beetroot purée, white soy sauce, and Japanese vinegar sauce, garnished with stracciatella, hanaho flowers, and cranberry hibiscus. Finishing this extraordinary flavour issake selections, adding a touch of refinement and sophistication to this unforgettable dining experience.These are just a glimpse of the extraordinary dining experiences that await participants during the Campaign. Each participating restaurant will offer unique menus featuring carefully curated dishes emphasising the impeccable pairing of sake and seafood.Unlike white wine, which might intensify seafood's unpleasant smell. As a fermented liquor, sake enhances the umami of foods and neutralises the undesirable odours that may arise from seafood, ensuring that only delicious flavours prevail. A survey conducted in Japan revealed that approximately 70% of people enjoy sake as their primary alcoholic beverage during meals.This Campaign cordially welcomes wine enthusiasts aged 35 to 49 who regularly indulge in dining experiences. It also seeks to engage the younger generation and foster their appreciation for the rich and deep-rooted sake culture. Individuals aged 25 to 34 who may consume low-alcohol beverages less frequently will have the opportunity to explore their interests and discover the wonders of this event."We are excited to present the, an elevated pairing informed by experts," statedof JFOODO, "with guidance from sommeliers and the culinary expertise of distinguished chefs, this exceptional collaboration promises to deliver a truly splendid combination of sake and seafood."JFOODO encourages patrons to make reservations in advance, as seating for this exclusive event is limited. Further details regarding participating restaurants, menus, and reservation information can be found on the official " Seafood Loves Sake. 2024 " website.Appendix 1 - List of participating restaurants (Hashtag: #Japanesefood #Sake #FoodCampaign #Seafood

JFOODO

JFOODO, which stands for The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, was established in 2017 by the Japanese government as part of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). JFOODO collaborates with industry partners to showcase the quality, diversity, and authenticity of Japanese food and beverages through various campaigns and events. The mission is to enhance the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry, fishery, and food products and to brand and promote these products globally.



In Japanese, culture can be expressed as 「風土」(pronounced as "fudo"), which coincidentally rhymes with "JFOODO." The name also reflects their aspiration to increase worldwide recognition and appreciation for Japanese food, akin to how other aspects of Japanese culture have gained international acclaim. In Japanese, the kanji character「道」(read as "dō") symbolises "the way" or "the code." JFOODO strives to embrace and promote "the way of food" alongside Japanese culture to captivate global audiences and cultivate a deep appreciation for Japanese food and its rich heritage.



Check the official website for more information: https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/jfoodo/



