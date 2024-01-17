SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 January 2024 - On January 17, 2024, UPCX (UPC) will officially be listed in the Innovation Zone and Payment Zone on Bitget. This move represents a significant step for UPCX in the market; its high-speed blockchain payment system, designed specifically for payments and financial services, is expected to greatly enhance the usability and convenience of digital assets in everyday transactions. The spot grid trading feature will also be activated 24 hours after the listing, further enriching the user experience.

UPCX (UPC) token is listed on the Bitget trading platform

As a blockchain payment system created for payments and financial services, UPCX offers users and merchants an efficient and multifunctional financial transaction ecosystem with high-speed payment and settlement capabilities comparable to existing financial institutions, as well as an easy-to-participate integrated development and usage environment.Key timeline and information for UPCX listing:Deposits open: Already availableTrading opens: January 17, 11:00 (UTC)Withdrawals open: January 18, 12:00 (UTC)Spot trading: UPC/USDTSpot grid trading: UPC/USDTCryptocurrency purchase: Buy using credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and moreUPCX contract address (ERC-20): 0x487d62468282Bd04ddf976631C23128A425555EEListing announcement: https://www.bitget.com/support/articles/12560603803631 With this listing, Bitget users will be able to directly participate in the UPCX ecosystem, experiencing the advantages it brings to payments and financial services, such as fast payment settlements, cross-asset trading, and advanced features like smart contract customization. The addition of UPCX is expected to lead a wave of innovation, providing users with a more diversified asset management and investment options, and simultaneously promoting the overall growth and maturity of the cryptocurrency market.Hashtag: #UPCX

More about UPCX:

UPCX is an innovative open-source payment system that utilizes high-speed blockchain technology. It is particularly suitable for payments and financial services, offering performance and scalability that surpass current market demands and are on par with credit card and mobile payments.



