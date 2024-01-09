The international broker Octa has had an exciting year, marked by several milestones that have had an impact on the industry and the world. Here are three ways Octa changed itself and helped change the world for the better in 2023.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 January 2024 - The year 2023 has become one of the most crucial years in the history of the international broker Octa (formerly OctaFX), marked by several key milestones that have helped to make trading in the financial markets more accessible and technologically advanced. Here's what 2023 was all about for Octa.We'll start with what proved to be perhaps the most important event of the year. In September 2023, OctaFX announced the decision to change its name to Octa. Such an important milestone required a truly grand media campaign, which the broker did not hesitate to launch. The global promotion campaign with the motto ‘Trading made clear’ amplified the message behind the transformation, raising awareness of the low accessibility that trading in the financial markets still has.‘As the financial landscape evolves, so do we,’ the Octa press office commented. ‘Our clients' needs continue to diversify, and that is why we have significantly expanded our offerings over the past few years and 2023 in particular. We felt that the ‘FX’ in our name was limiting us as we were ready to go further, with a versatile collection of financial instruments we offer for trading now including commodities, stock indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.’The company's continued focus on making trading accessible and easy-to-learn for everyone also affected the decision. ‘We believe that the world of finance doesn't have to be confusing, and so the key message of the campaign has become that of clarity. This attitude is central to what we do as a broker—supporting our clients on the way to their financial goals. In a way, this year has been the year of clarity for us, and we are more than willing to take it into 2024,’ the Octa press office saidThe beginning of the year was marked by the full launch of Octa's own trading platform, OctaTrader . The platform is available for mobile users using iOS and Android devices, as well as for web traders. Some of the web trading functionality includes charts, the most popular indicators, technical analysis tools, multiple timeframes, and much more. The platform has a multilingual user interface.‘Launching our own trading platform was a major step forward for us in 2023 as it allowed us to provide our clients with a simple, comprehensive, and consistent trading system, which makes trading more quick and efficient,’ the Octa press office commented.In 2023, Octa significantly enhanced its activities in the area of corporate social responsibility (CSR) by carrying out 21 projects that left a lasting impact on local communities around the world. These projects were designed to address emergency response needs and enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged students. In total, Octa reached out to over 5,700 individuals, making meaningful changes in their lives.Recognising the importance of education in shaping the future, Octa dedicated a significant part of its CSR efforts to improving educational opportunities for underprivileged students, directly benefiting 100 educational institutions and over 3,300 students.Dedicated to the well-being of local communities, Octa provided assistance to more than 2,400 individuals affected by natural disasters in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria. This support included essential supplies such as food and daily necessities, as well as contributing to long-term recovery plans, which ensured that affected people could fully rebuild their lives in the aftermath of severe storms, floods, and earthquakes.Apart from several prestigious local awards this year, Octa received two global awards for its top-notch financial services. One such award was the ‘ Best Forex Broker 2023 ’ by the international Lisbon-based Forex rating agency AllForexRating.com, with the broker getting more than 2,000 votes during the voting stage.At the close of the year, Octa received the ‘Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023’ award at the Global Forex Awards 2023 run by renowned financial awards company Holiston Media. The winners in numerous nominations across various markets were determined by public voting, with tens of thousands of votes cast by traders and industry experts from around the world.The year 2023 was a busy and productive year for Octa, marking several important milestones that have helped to position the broker as a leading player in the industry. Some of its exciting plans for 2024 include bolstering its educational resources with a wealth of articles, webinars, and professional guidance, and developing a unique analytical hub with every kind of information readily available for clients within one integrated trading system.Hashtag: #Octa

Octa

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.



The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.



Octa has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Best Educational Broker 2023’ award from Global Forex Awards and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine.



