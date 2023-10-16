





The students are expected to pass the exams in the following subjects: English, mathematics, physics, chemistry, ICT, business studies, accounting, and economics. Each student needs to pass at least 5 subjects. The exams are planned to take place in Autumn 2023.



Ideas Academy's motto is 'Education for All'. It is their mission to ensure that every child between 12 and 18 years of age receives a strong secondary educational foundation. In turn, this would allow them to become confident, responsible, and successful adults. Ideas Academy provides high-quality, affordable, virtual education combined with physical classes for students in Kuala Lumpur, and Octa pushed to become a frequent partner in the organisation's endeavours.



Since 2012, Ideas Academy has been providing holistic secondary education, based on the IGCSE curriculum, to help students thrive. It's by far not just about aiding the mere survival of those youngsters—it is assisting them in taking their place in the world. Apart from the motto stated above, Ideas Academy's mission statement could be somewhere along these lines: 'To unlock human potential when it matters most.'



This is by far not the first time Octa and Ideas Academy collaborated on a project. Last year, for instance, the broker also covered the Cambridge IGCSE curriculum exam fees for Ideas Academy's students. Moreover, Octa supported Ideas Academy with a novel 'financial literacy' workshop format amidst a Ramadan charity project in 2023.



About Octa





The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

In the APAC region, Octa received the 'Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022' and the 'Best Global Broker Asia 2022' awards from Global Banking and Finance Review and International Business Magazine, respectively.



