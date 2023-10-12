The Infineon Lighting Shoe is a unique example showing how technology and style combined can bring IoT closer to people.

MUNICH, GERMANY - Media OutReach - 12 October 2023 - As a leading global semiconductor manufacturer for power systems and IoT, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) enables solutions for a digitized world that is constantly setting new standards. Together with adidas AG, Infineon has now developed the Lighting Shoe : Equipped with high-end sensor technology, this innovative and intelligent adidas originals NMD S1 shoe senses music and beats from the environment and then reacts with different and programmable lighting effects. Microphones and microcontrollers convert the audio information into dynamic colorful LED effects on the shoe.The Infineon Lighting Shoe is a prototype that illustrates and brings to life the effect of state-of-the-art semiconductor technology in a fashion product. Thanks to the high-quality XENSIV™ MEMS microphones, the shoe can hear the finest acoustic signals. An integrated PSoC™ microcontroller processes the audio input. The EZ-PD™ Barrel Connector Replacement (BCR) solution allows the shoe to be charged using USB-C Power Delivery (PD) in combination with high-efficiency OptiMOS™ power MOSFETs. The adidas originals NMD S1 offers the perfect fit and enough space to place the highly sensitive technology components inside without compromising comfort.With this prototype, Infineon and adidas illustrate how technology is combined with style. "Contextual Awareness through Intuitive Sensing makes it easier to use IoT gadgets – when the devices can hear, see or feel through technology. The Infineon Lighting Shoe is a unique example showing how technology and digitalization can be brought closer to people. We are proud to have worked with adidas to implement this innovation collaboration," said Adam White, Division President Power & Sensor Systems at Infineon."Innovation and performance are core drivers at adidas. When we create innovations, they must be mind-blowing, go beyond the normal, surprise and above all: be fun. With the Lighting Shoe prototype, we have succeeded in this in our collaboration with Infineon. We show that technology and style complement each other to create a digital product," said Burkhard Dümler, Director Innovation at adidas.Find out more about the Lighting Shoe here .Hashtag: #Infineon #adidas #collaboration #oktobertech

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

