Ted Chen, CEO of About Capital Management (HK) Limited



Du Jun, co-founder of Huobi Global



Wang Yang, Vice President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST)



H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO



Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments (Issuer of BTF, one of the first Bitcoin ETFs in the US)





HONG KONG SAR - News Direct - 10 October 2022 - Huobi Global has announced its global advisory board composed of industry leaders across blockchain and traditional organizations. The board was established to guide Huobi Global's business development as well as its strategic roadmap for global expansion.Huobi Global is of the view that the establishment of a well diversified advisory board, with a global vision and international resources, is essential to the success of our global expansion in light of the ever-changing dynamics of the blockchain industry. In particular, we welcome industry leaders who are in sync with blockchain technology and industry development in order to stay ahead of the competition. They may also include shareholders of Huobi Global, leaders in the traditional financial industry, as well as experts and scholars, and established figures from political and business circles.Following extensive engagement with international candidates for the advisory board, the initial list of Huobi Global advisors is as follows:We are grateful to the five advisory members for recognizing Huobi Global’s potential and agreeing to take up the position. We believe that as the advisors fully and deeply guide Huobi Global's work in various areas such as business, marketing, branding, compliance and risk control, their proven experience, industry resources and global vision will lead Huobi Global to an unprecedented stage.At the same time, Huobi Global Advisory Board will continue to welcome the addition of global leaders in order to further strengthen institutional cooperation, enhance the Huobi Global brand and increase market competitiveness. We are confident that Huobi Global will gain the trust of more international users and reward our global community with further new initiatives.

