What to Expect



Visitors can see for themselves how Samsung Bespoke Home appliances can be seamlessly integrated into their living spaces with their desired aesthetics at the Pop-up.

Additionally, check out the Disney-themed Collection for Bespoke Home, where fan-favourite characters are welcomed into your kitchen with eight new designs!

Rooms

Description

Make it lush

The Lush room showcases the latest biophilic design trend, suitable for homeowners who enjoy being close to nature in their living spaces. Filled with verdant greenery, visitors can check out the lush kitchen complete with Samsung's range of home appliances such as the Bespoke Refrigerator, Bespoke AirDresser, Washer, Dryer, Microwave Oven and the Dishwasher.

Bespoke Disney Collection

Disney fans can look forward to seeing the latest additions to the Samsung Bespoke Disney Collection, along with a selection of Samsung's home appliances such as the Bespoke Jet, Microwave Oven, and Jet Bot.



