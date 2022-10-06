SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 October 2022 - Deep Impact will host ' Small Steps to Big Changes | 2-Day Event for Leaders ', a leadership and development training event, from 31October 31 to 1November 2022. The event features interactive activities and a panel discussion with industry expert Kenneth Kwan to equip attendees with the tools they need to grow as leaders.The physical event is centred on 'Small Steps to Big Changes', a practical book that educates individuals on attaining success in both their professional and personal lives. Targeted at corporate professionals, attendees will discover strategies for achieving extensive results and creating the ideal life, team, and organisation. Attendees will also learn about their biases and how to deal with them to create a more inclusive workplace through a series of interactive exercises and discussions.The training event led by Kenneth Kwan, the founder-cum-speaker, aims to drive change in professionals by collaborating with participants to develop quick strategies and practical solutions. The approach capitalises on the positive drivers of change by emphasising constructive goal orientation and what is currently effective. It also aims to foster possible thinking and enables individuals to move swiftly in that direction.Having worked with a diverse clientele from varying countries and industries, Kenneth Kwan is a professional leadership speaker , high-performance strategist and consultant and advocate of success-oriented thinking for driving long-lasting transformation. With the speaker's experience and knowledge, numerous virtual corporate conferences and training were conducted successfully. The book 'Small Steps To Big Changes' is the culmination of his client work for over a decade.The event will be hosted by Deep Impact, a training provider based in Singapore that assists organisations in assembling high-performance teams through executive coaching and corporate training programs. Since 2007, they have been developing and deploying solutions that deliver positive outcomes. They also collaborate with clients to resolve practical business challenges and drive prolonged development. This is accomplished through their proprietary 5D Framework, in which they systematically identify and document organisational outcomes. The result is a detailed action plan and a collaboration with stakeholders to track and refine the program's progress.With 'Small Steps to Big Changes | 2-Day Event for Leaders', Deep Impact aims to equip individuals and teams to make small changes in their behaviour, which will lead to a big transformation in how they work. Tailored to Managers, Heads of Departments and Senior Leaders, the event will equip participants with the skills and resources needed to lead their team in achieving company goals and staying ahead of the competition.For more information, please visit https://deepimpactonline.com/ , and for more details on the book "Small Steps To Big Changes", please visit https://smallstepstobigchanges.com/ Hashtag: #DeepImpact

