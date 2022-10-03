Expects to strengthen offerings and double its consulting team in two years

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - ERM, the world's largest pure-play sustainability consultancy, today announced the appointment of Margie Ong as Partner of its Corporate Sustainability and Climate Change (CSCC) practice. Her appointment follows ERM's Country Managing Partner Seng Kee Wong, who joined in March 2022 with over three decades of renewables experience.The expanded leadership team will allow ERM to champion the regional transition towards a low-carbon economy in Malaysia and Brunei. In addition, ERM will continue to strengthen its capabilities and grow its talent pool to help clients to address critical challenges from the global climate crisis.Seng Kee Wong, Country Managing Partner, Malaysia and Brunei, ERM, said, "Margie joins the ERM team at a pivotal time where ERM plays a crucial role in championing the ESG drive and the low carbon economy transition in Malaysia. The network and experiences that Margie brings will further enhance ERM's offerings to serve our clients."Moving forward, we will intensify efforts to develop new services in nature based solutions, carbon pricing, and digital services to improve Environment Health & Safety (EHS) and sustainability performance of companies operating here," he added.As the founder of Thoughts In Gear (TIG) since 2013, Margie has been working with regulators, companies, governments and non-profit organisations to progress the Sustainability and ESG capabilities in the country. She is a trained electrical engineer and holds a certification from the London Business School for Sustainability Leadership and Corporate Responsibility. Margie brings over 20 years of corporate experience, including The Boston Consulting Group."Coming on board the ERM team offers a valuable opportunity to work alongside outstanding consultants in the sustainability field. As sustainability becomes a strategic success factor for businesses to thrive, I believe we can be part of the transformation to effect change and create a positive, lasting impact," Margie said.ERM has been offering its EHS services in Malaysia since the mid-1980s and opened its first office in Kuala Lumpur in 1996. The firm has grown to over 50 employees in Malaysia and expects to double its consulting team size in the next two years. It offers specialised services that address some of Malaysian corporations' biggest challenges currently, including Sustainability, ESG and Decarbonisation Strategies, Capacity Building and Carbon Accounting. ERM Malaysia also draw on our global pool of technical and sector subject matter experts to address clients' various requests and challenges.ERM is also a full member of CAN (CEO Action Network), a closed-door peer-to-peer network of CEOs leading Malaysian businesses with a focus on sustainability advocacy and capacity building and performance.Hashtag: #ERM

